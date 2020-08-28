 Skip to main content
Blake no longer handcuffed to his hospital bed; has retained Racine Attorney Patrick Cafferty
Blake no longer handcuffed to his hospital bed; has retained Racine Attorney Patrick Cafferty

Jacob Blake headshot

Blake

KENOSHA — Jacob Blake is no longer being restrained in his hospital bed after cuffs were taken off, and deputies guarding him were removed from his room at Froedtert Hospital Friday afternoon.

Patrick Cafferty headshot

Cafferty

“As of five minutes ago, the cuffs have been removed from Mr. Blake and the deputies have left his room,” Attorney Patrick Cafferty said just after noon on Friday.

During a 1 p.m. press conference Friday, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said that Blake remains under arrest since there was a warrant out for him preceding Sunday's shooting.

Blake, 29, was left paralyzed from the waist down by shots fired Sunday by a Kenosha Police officer and has other critical injuries.

Members of Blake’s family said Thursday that Blake was handcuffed at the hospital. "This is an insult to injury," Justin Blake, the uncle of the victim, told CNN. "He is paralyzed and can't walk and they have him cuffed to the bed. Why?"

Tony Evers in Kenosha

Evers

When Gov. Tony Evers was in Kenosha on Thursday, he said he "couldn't imagine" why handcuffing a paralyzed man "would be necessary."

"I would hope that we would be able to find a more, a better way to help him … in recovering. That seems counterintuitive. It seems to be bad medicine," Evers continued.

Getting the cuffs off

Cafferty is representing Blake on a domestic violence-related criminal charge filed in July regarding a May incident in which Blake allegedly entered an ex's home and touched her without permission.

According to Cafferty, deputies from Milwaukee County were stationed in Blake’s room and he was restrained because of the rules surrounding that July warrant.

“No one directed that he be detained as a result of the incident where he was injured. At this point there are no charges filed (related to the incident Sunday) and there are no warrants outstanding for that incident.”

The defense attorney said taking care of that warrant has been complicated because of the difficulty filing legal documents because the Kenosha County Courthouse has been closed this week due to unrest following Blake’s shooting.

Cafferty said he spoke with District Attorney Michael Graveley Friday morning and was able to arrange payment of $500 bond on the July charge.

“Attorney Graveley cooperated with me to have the warrant vacated and the cuffs removed and have the deputy leave,” Cafferty said. “They were all very professional in the removal of the cuffs and the removal of the deputies. They were extremely prompt in responding to my requests and cooperated very quickly.”

Cafferty said he could not give an update on Blake’s medical condition. 

When talking to reporters earlier in the week, Blake’s family said they had been limited in their ability to visit with Blake.

“There had been two restrictions on access to him. One layer was the rules that the hospital ordinarily has in place for people in his condition. But the second layer had been the presence of the sheriff’s department. Now the family is free to be with him as the hospital allows,” Cafferty said.

Attorneys

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump

Crump

Cafferty has been the defense attorney in some of Racine's most prominent court cases, including having defended former Racine Mayor Gary Becker who was sentenced to three years in prison in 2010 for attempted sexual assault of a child and child enticement.

Blake's family has also been working with nationally known Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, who been part of some of the country's most prominent court cases over the past decade, having worked with the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Michael Brown, George Floyd, and represented families affected by the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

Kenosha bail being handled in Racine

For those jailed in Kenosha, their bails have had to be paid or their signature bonds have had to be signed at the Racine County Courthouse due to the closure of facilities in Kenosha.

"My understanding is that Kenosha’s bond window is closed at this time. I believe Kenosha reached out and asked that we help assist. This isn’t dissimilar to the Jail’s normal operation of taking bond for defendants in other jurisdictions. In this instance it just happens that the defendant is housed in Kenosha instead of Racine," Samuel Christensen, Racine County's clerk of courts, told The Journal Times in an email. "Racine has a good relationship with our neighbors. If one of them asks for help and we’re able, we’ll help."

Court processes have been slow in the area over the past few days. Some people arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday for being out after curfew were still in jail Friday, according to Kenosha County records.

