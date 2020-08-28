Blake no longer handcuffed to his hospital bed; has retained Racine Attorney Patrick Cafferty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — Jacob Blake is no longer being restrained in his hospital bed after cuffs were taken off, and deputies guarding him were removed from his room at Froedtert Hospital Friday afternoon.

“As of five minutes ago, the cuffs have been removed from Mr. Blake and the deputies have left his room,” Attorney Patrick Cafferty said just after noon on Friday.

During a 1 p.m. press conference Friday, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said that Blake remains under arrest since there was a warrant out for him preceding Sunday's shooting.

Blake, 29, was left paralyzed from the waist down by shots fired Sunday by a Kenosha Police officer and has other critical injuries.

Members of Blake’s family said Thursday that Blake was handcuffed at the hospital. "This is an insult to injury," Justin Blake, the uncle of the victim, told CNN. "He is paralyzed and can't walk and they have him cuffed to the bed. Why?"

When Gov. Tony Evers was in Kenosha on Thursday, he said he "couldn't imagine" why handcuffing a paralyzed man "would be necessary."

"I would hope that we would be able to find a more, a better way to help him … in recovering. That seems counterintuitive. It seems to be bad medicine," Evers continued.