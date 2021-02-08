Black teen sentenced for his part in 2019 Racine beating gets harsher punishment than white accomplice

Oliver-Thomas, by contrast, remained in the detention center for the entire 14 months between arrest and sentencing.

Ultimately, Oliver-Thomas contracted a severe case of COVID-19 — dragging out his time in the detention center since he was unable to come to court.

Although he was given the opportunity to have a signature bond with an ankle monitor, there was no one to pay for the ankle monitor. So, he sat in jail.

History of trauma

According to McClendon, Oliver-Thomas was born with drugs in his system to a violently abusive mother.

In addition to the physical abuse, Oliver-Thomas’s mother did not care for her children.

At one point, she took one of her kids and moved — leaving the rest behind in an apartment without electricity or food to fend for themselves in whatever way they could.

Oliver-Thomas’s file from Child Protective Services is extensive. Unlike the co-defendant, there was no one to write letters on Oliver-Thomas’s behalf to the court.

McClendon said she was unable to reach Oliver-Thomas’s mom so she could attend the sentencing hearing and be there for her son.