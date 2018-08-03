RACINE — Local businessman Patrick J. Christensen pleaded no contest to reduced charges and was sentenced to pay fines for allegedly assaulting a 7-year-old boy at a 2016 children's birthday party.
Christensen, 52, of 9000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Pleasant Prairie, pleaded no contest to amended charges of misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to a dwelling and disorderly conduct. He originally faced a felony count of child abuse, intentionally causing harm, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Criminal trespass to a dwelling carries a maximum sentence of up to nine months in jail and/or a fine of up to $10,000. The maximum sentence for disorderly conduct is up to 90 days in jail and/or up to a $1,000 fine.
On Friday, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen ordered Christensen, the longtime president of Mount Pleasant-based Horizon Retail Construction, a national contractor that builds retail and commercial spaces, to pay a $1,000 fine for each charge, as well as court costs.
"While in attendance of a children's birthday party, the defendant treated roughly a small child he didn't know, I mean to the point where several other adults attending the party intervened," Nielsen said. "What is clear is that the child was not injured and that the defendant has no criminal history. Indeed this seems to be just a bizarre step out of line."
Both sides recommend fine
Both sides agreed that a fine would be sufficient to resolve the case.
Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Delery recommended that Christensen be sentenced to pay a $1,000 fine for each charge, saying that the state agreed to amended charges in the case because opposing witness statements made it difficult to meet the burden of proof for a child abuse conviction.
"I do think the defendant's behavior in this case was extremely inappropriate," Delery said. "He scared this child."
Delery continued by saying the fine would be appropriate as Christensen has worked to improve himself, is a "productive member of society," and does not have a record.
Christensen's attorney Patrick Cafferty echoed the state's recommendation for many of the same reasons.
"He does not have any prior record whatsoever, " Cafferty said. "He owns a business here in town that employs lots of people, he is involved in lots of community service-type activities, and he is well thought of in the community. He's a good man. With that said, on this day, he exercised poor judgement."
Christensen then addressed the court himself.
"I would like to say that I sincerely apologize for my actions that day that caused any problems for the young man, as well as his family," he said.
Nielsen ultimately agreed that a fine would be appropriate in this case, but warned Christensen that any repeat behavior would likely yield a very different outcome.
"Understand something, Mr. Christensen. I am going to give you the fines because this is the first time anything like this has ever happened and at the end of the day, no physical harm was done," Nielsen said. "But understand, should you ever come before me or one of my colleagues again on any situation like this, expect a very different view to be taken."