Bill aims to keep officers safe from fentanyl

WASHINGTON — A proposed piece of legislation aims to help local law enforcement find fentanyl and other dangerous drugs.

The Providing Officers With Electronic Resources (POWER) Act, if passed, would establish a new grant program within the Department of Justice to help law enforcement acquire high-tech, portable chemical screening devices that assist officers in the detection of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs.

The hope is the funds will help law enforcement efficiently identify substances while keeping them safe and better deploy resources to combat illegal substances from entering communities.

According to the Center for Disease Control, fentanyl, which experts believe is stronger than other opioids, is odorless which makes detection difficult.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, a Republican whose Wisconsin 1st District includes Racine County, is a co-sponsor on the bill.

“As I meet with our police officers, sheriffs and first responders, issues concerning fentanyl are front of mind,” Steil said in a statement. “We must ensure law enforcement and first responders have the tools to keep themselves safe from exposure. I will continue supporting our law enforcement in Congress.”