Biker club shooting: Friend of dead man says he was kneeling just below line of fire when shooting occurred

RACINE — A man who claimed to have witnessed the shooting death of his friend nearly two years ago testified for the prosecution Tuesday.

The witness told the jury he was with DeMarcus Anderson, 28, who was shot and killed on Feb. 25, 2020 in the private club of the Sin City Motorcycle Club, 901 S. Memorial Drive.

He alleged Donley Carey, 36, was the person who pulled the trigger. However, the defense was able to cast doubt on his testimony due to inconsistent statements from the witness.

Carey is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. If a jury finds him guilty, he is almost certainly going to spend the rest of his life in prison.

The trial began Monday in Racine Circuit Court. The name of the witness is being withheld to protect his safety.

Case history

The Racine Police Department responded to the private club after an anonymous 911 call reported that there was a deceased person inside.

Investigators found Anderson, wrapped in trash bags, in a small bathroom. Later it was determined he had been shot seven times with a .40-caliber firearm. Investigators theorize that someone wrapped the body after the killing and intended to move it later.

During the course of the investigation, RPD investigators issued a warrant for Carey, who was arrested eight days later in Michigan.

Background

The witness told the jury that Anderson was like a brother to him and they had known each other since they were children. They were kin of a sort, as the witness has two children with Anderson’s sister.

Carey, too, was an acquaintance of both men. According to the witness, Carey and Anderson referred to each other by “cousin.”

The witness said he had known Carey for about five years and called him by his street name, Fifty.

The three men were not members of the Sin City Motorcycle Club; however, the witness knew the owner of the club and was allowed entrance.

It was Anderson’s first time at the club, his friend said.

He explained the club had security at the main door, which included people to watch the video from the cameras. A person did not have to be a member of the club to get inside, but it was necessary to know someone on the inside.

Once inside, the two men were patted down to ensure they were not bringing firearms to the party, the witness told the jury.

When asked what would have happened if he had a gun, the witness responded, “DeMarcus would be here right now.”

The witness said in the early-morning hours —he was not sure of the time — someone came and told him “Go get your little brother.”

Each accusing the other of being a snitch

The witness found Anderson in a small bathroom with Carey, both nude, each calling the other person “the police” — i.e., they were someone working with the police, a snitch.

When asked why the two men had stripped out of their clothes, “I guess to show they didn’t have a wire,” the witness said.

He was asked if the two men were fighting, and he responded, “No.”

Carey dressed and left, and the others in the bathroom left, but Anderson needed help getting dressed because he was inebriated.

“I got down on my knees to help put his clothes on,” the witness said.

As he was doing that, the witness said he looked up and saw Anderson put his hands up. He told the jury he looked back, saw Carey with a gun, saw him pull the trigger, then leave.

When asked if he believed his friend was dead, he responded, “Yes.”

The witness said he went after Carey but did not know where he went.

The witness was then locked out of the club and would not let him back in. He jumped in a friend’s car and left.

He called someone he knew and had her call 911, twice. He told her, “Tell the police you know for sure there’s a body in there.”

The witness ended up at a friend’s house where he went to sleep. He had been up for days and was exhausted, he told the jury.

The friend who had given the witness a ride described him as distraught and crying.

The mother of his children, who saw him later, said he was in shock.

Witness

The testimony of the witness was not without issues that were highlighted by the defense, the first of which was it had changed over the two years since the homicide occurred.

Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich acknowledged the issue in her opening statements saying that he “is trying to recall what happened two years ago.”

Under questioning by Mindy Nolan, the defendant’s attorney, the witness acknowledged he had been up for three or four days on the day of the homicide, using Ecstasy, without so much as a nap.

While the general narrative did not change since the witness spoke with police in February 2020, many of the details were changed.

Nolan reviewed the witness’s statements, noting those that had changed from two years ago.

For the most part, the witness responded that he did not remember exactly what he had originally said.

For example, when confronted on the stand about his story changing as to where he changed his clothes after the homicide, he responded, “I don’t remember that.”

Other statements he denied outright. He said from the stand the door bouncer would not let weapons in the club. However, Nolan pointed out that he told police in 2020 that “all those Sin City Motorcycle Club guys had weapons,” to which the witness replied, “I didn’t say that.”

Continuing

The jury trial continued Wednesday, including that the jury was told that DNA evidence recovered did not match the defendant.

A witness who allegedly saw Carey get a firearm from the bouncer, Jeffery Ramos, also testified. That witness said that Carey appeared incensed that night.

Ramos pleaded the Fifth and was taken back to Racine County Jail. He is facing charges for allegedly providing the gun to Carey.

