RACINE — A teen was robbed and shot while riding his bike Sunday night.

At 9:59 p.m. Sunday, Racine police responded to the 1600 block of Phillips Avenue. The 17-year-old victim said he was riding his bike in the west alley when he was approached by two juvenile males demanding money, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara.

One of the offenders reportedly produced a handgun and fired several shots, and the teen was struck in the left arm. He was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim also had a small amount of money taken from him, Malacara said.

As of Monday, no one had been arrested. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

