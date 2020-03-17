'Between a rock and a hard place:' Case against Linda LaRoche at a standstill

During Thursday’s appearance, LaRoche said she needed more time because the sale of her home fell through. “It was sold and the FHA financing fell through because it didn’t have enough backup. So, now we have to resell the house,” LaRoche said. “My counsel needs money before he can actually represent me. I did try to contact by writing other attorneys in the area and have not heard back.”

LaRoche is accused of killing McHenry, Illinois resident Johnson-Schroeder, who was recently identified with a DNA sample and had been known for the last 20 years simply as a “Jane Doe.”

Retired Judge Stephen Simanek, who was filling in for Rudebusch on Thursday, allowed LaRoche more time to retain counsel. “I understand Commissioner Rudebusch was upset last time because it is dragging on, but it looks like she (LaRoche) is between a rock and a hard place,” Simanek said.

“You are in custody, so it is in your best interest to get the thing going as quickly as possible, because it’s just dead time because nothing is happening,” Simanek said. “You are entitled to a speedy resolution, but the delay is caused because of your inability to retain counsel, and because you have assets, you don’t qualify your public defender, so that puts you right in the middle.”