'Between a rock and a hard place:' Case against Linda LaRoche at a standstill

RACINE — The case against Linda Sue LaRoche, the woman accused of killing Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder in 1999 and hiding her corpse in Raymond, remains at a standstill as LaRoche appeared in court last week for the fifth time without an attorney.
During LaRoche’s court hearing in February, Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch admonished LaRoche, saying that she needed to hire an attorney immediately to start working on her case.
LaRoche, who was living in Florida at the time of her arrest, is not eligible for a public defender. She has been trying to sell her home to finance an attorney.
According to Racine County Circuit Court Clerk Sam Christensen, if the delays become too burdensome, the court will appoint an attorney. “It all depends on what the commissioner or judge finds in the hearings,” Christensen said. “Right now, they are finding good cause to waive time limits.”
LaRoche would then be ordered to repay the cost of the attorney to the county.
Given the high profile status of the case, it may be difficult to find even a court appointed attorney to take her case.
“We need to keep the case moving, not just for the defendant, but for everybody involved,” Christensen said. “Cases shouldn’t last forever.”
During Thursday’s appearance, LaRoche said she needed more time because the sale of her home fell through. “It was sold and the FHA financing fell through because it didn’t have enough backup. So, now we have to resell the house,” LaRoche said. “My counsel needs money before he can actually represent me. I did try to contact by writing other attorneys in the area and have not heard back.”
LaRoche is accused of killing McHenry, Illinois resident Johnson-Schroeder, who was recently identified with a DNA sample and had been known for the last 20 years simply as a “Jane Doe.”
Retired Judge Stephen Simanek, who was filling in for Rudebusch on Thursday, allowed LaRoche more time to retain counsel. “I understand Commissioner Rudebusch was upset last time because it is dragging on, but it looks like she (LaRoche) is between a rock and a hard place,” Simanek said.
“You are in custody, so it is in your best interest to get the thing going as quickly as possible, because it’s just dead time because nothing is happening,” Simanek said. “You are entitled to a speedy resolution, but the delay is caused because of your inability to retain counsel, and because you have assets, you don’t qualify your public defender, so that puts you right in the middle.”
LaRoche is currently being held in the Racine County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Another court hearing has been scheduled for April 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Jane Doe no longer
Her name is Peggy Lynn Johnson. But for the last 20 years she was referred to simply as — Jane Doe.
Johnson’s body was found on July 21, 1999. It had been dumped in a cornfield in Raymond. She was 23.
And the Racine County Sheriff’s Office believes it has found the killer.
The suspect in the case has been identified as Linda Sue LaRoche, a 64-year-old Cape Coral, Florida woman, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced Friday.
