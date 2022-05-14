Best Buy employee accused of stealing over $4,000 worth of electronics from store

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Best Buy employee has been accused of stealing more than $4,000 worth of electronics from the store.

Victor Manuel Gomez Jr., 20, of the 1800 block of Howe Street, was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, officers were sent to Best Buy, 2710 Green Bay Road, for an employee reported to have been stealing returned items.

Officers spoke with a Best Buy Loss Prevention Officer who said that Gomez was caught on video stealing items returned to Best Buy between March 30-April 13. The officer was provided video of the thefts, and the man told him that the items stolen were Airpods, Beats headphones and an Apple Watch with a total value of $4,001.10.

Gomez was taken into custody and the Loss Prevention Officer provided a written confession from Gomez. He admitted to selling the stolen items to others.

Gomez was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on May 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

