Bearded dragon, chameleon, 2 tortoises rescued from house fire, Racine Fire Dept. reports

RACINE — Two lizards and two tortoises were rescued from a house fire Sunday, the Racine Fire Department has reported.

The fire was reported on the 2000 block of Jay Eye See Avenue. When Engine 5, the first of five four engines to arrive, arrived, heavy smoke and fire were immediately seen.

The fire appeared to be mostly on the outside of the home and the crew from Engine 5 began fighting it from behind the home. When other crews arrived — eventually all including engines 1, 2 and 6; truck 1; quint 4; MED 4; and battalion 1 — they entered the home.

A woman had already exited the home by the time firefighters arrived.

Inside, a bearded dragon, chameleon and two tortoises were found by firefighters and removed "with concern for smoke related injuries," according to an RFD news release. "All appeared to be in good shape and are expected survive."

According to the fire department, the cause of the fire that started on the outside of the home was "accidental" but remains undetermined. Part of the blame is considered to be dry conditions. "Homeowners are reminded to remove combustible debris from around the exterior of their homes and wooden decks to eliminate potential fuel for fires," the release said.