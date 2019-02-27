RACINE — The Burlington Area School District is suing a flooring company for property damage district officials say was caused by an improperly finished gym floor at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.
The item was discussed in a closed session Burlington Area School District Board meeting on Monday.
In November 2017, BASD filed the suit against Waukesha-based flooring company Schmidt Custom Floors. According to the complaint, in June 2015, Schmidt was contracted to work on the gym floor at Burlington High. Work included sanding, sealing and finishing the floor, as well as painting game lines.
The complaint states that the work was completed about July 25, 2015, and Schmidt Custom Floors was paid $52,250, plus $4,500 for additional work it performed.
After work was completed, however, BASD officials claim that there was “drastic peeling of the floor finish,” the complaint states. The gym floor was then deemed defective and not safe for use. To repair the damage and make the floor safe to use again, district officials claim they had to pay an additional $47,250 in expenses.
The complaint alleges that Schmidt “negligently performed the work by failing to use care and skill as used and provided by contractors of reasonable prudence, skill and judgement” and used products and materials that were defective and “not suitable for their intended purpose.” The complaint also alleges that the life of the gym floor has been reduced because of the work Schmidt had done.
Schmidt denied the claims in a December 2017 response to the complaint and asked for a dismissal of the lawsuit, as well as costs and expenses and attorney’s fees. The motion was not granted.
Co-defendants dismissed
In July, Schmidt filed a third-party complaint naming Buckeye International, a company that sells floor finishers, strippers and cleaning products, as a third-party defendant in the suit.
Schmidt claimed to have used a Buckeye product called Game Changer, which Schmidt alleges “failed in a tremendous fashion and was withdrawn from the market.” Buckeye refuted the claim and was later removed as a defendant.
Schmidt’s insurance agent, Integrity Mutual Insurance Company, was also named in the initial suit, but was later dismissed from the suit after it was determined the insurance company was not responsible for the company’s work.
After a number of adjournments, the next court date in the matter is scheduled for April 26 at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.
