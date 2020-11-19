 Skip to main content
Barking dog wakes homeowner during fire, man crawls to safety
Racine Fire Department

Barking dog wakes homeowner during fire, man crawls to safety

RACINE — A residential structure fire Wednesday in the 2900 block of Geneva Street sent the injured homeowner to Ascension All Saints Hospital.

At 1:40 p.m. the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the scene for a reported house fire. Upon arrival, Quint 3 declared a working structure fire after seeing smoke coming from the northeast corner of the home. An aggressive interior attack was made on the fire, which was confined to the bedroom where the fire started. It was contained within 10 minutes of alarm notification.

While Quint 3 crews were managing the fire, Engine 2 crews conducted an interior search of the residence, provided ventilation and secured the utilities in the off position. The crew from Truck 1 searched a detached garage and found the male homeowner, who required medical attention.

John Magnus

Magnus

Lt. John Magnus told The Journal Times that the homeowner sustained “minor injuries attributed to the fire.”

The homeowner had been awakened by his dog and had to crawl out of the house due to smoke conditions, Capt. Craig Ford said.

A total of 24 firefighters were on scene from Engines 1 and 2, Quint 3, Truck 1, Med 1, Battalion 1, Car 1 and Utility 3, 4 and 5 to suppress the fire, provide patient care, check for fire extension and investigate the cause of the fire, which remained under investigation Thursday.

No fire department personnel were injured in the blaze. Additionally, the homeowner’s dog was not injured.

Magnus estimated damages at $50,000 related to “smoke and water damage throughout the whole house, first floor and into the basement,” as well as fire damage in the bedroom of origin, noting the homeowner will be displaced “a good five to ten months” while home repairs are made.

Magnus reported the homeowner was staying with family in the immediate wake of the fire.

As a public service reminder, Magnus said Wednesday’s fire incident underscores the importance of staying as low to the floor as possible when exiting a fire.

“Crawling under smoke can prevent catastrophic burns due to the radiant heat of fires,” Magnus said. “Also, the air closer to the ground is free from toxic smoke.”

Racine: Man allegedly shot someone after being admonished for flashing gun
