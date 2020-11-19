Barking dog wakes homeowner during fire, man crawls to safety

RACINE — A residential structure fire Wednesday in the 2900 block of Geneva Street sent the injured homeowner to Ascension All Saints Hospital.

At 1:40 p.m. the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the scene for a reported house fire. Upon arrival, Quint 3 declared a working structure fire after seeing smoke coming from the northeast corner of the home. An aggressive interior attack was made on the fire, which was confined to the bedroom where the fire started. It was contained within 10 minutes of alarm notification.

While Quint 3 crews were managing the fire, Engine 2 crews conducted an interior search of the residence, provided ventilation and secured the utilities in the off position. The crew from Truck 1 searched a detached garage and found the male homeowner, who required medical attention.

Lt. John Magnus told The Journal Times that the homeowner sustained “minor injuries attributed to the fire.”

The homeowner had been awakened by his dog and had to crawl out of the house due to smoke conditions, Capt. Craig Ford said.