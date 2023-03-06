RACINE — The barber who killed his client after a haircut was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Tamir Williams, 35, admitted to shooting and killing his client, Andre Sandoval, 21, in the parking lot of Angel’s Salon, 2221 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant, on Aug. 28, 2021.

Initially, investigators said Williams killed Sandoval because he did not pay the $25 for his haircut.

Williams claimed he suspected Sandoval was possessed by the Antichrist, and he had been commanded by God to kill the Antichrist.

The defense sought a mental defect verdict. Williams was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder-bipolar spectrum by the psychologist who examined him.

In December, Judge Robert Repischak ruled that while the defendant did suffer from mental illness, he was capable of conforming his behavior to the law and substantially understanding the wrongfulness of his actions.

He convicted Williams of first-degree intentional homicide.

Sentencing

In court on Friday, Repischak called the shooting of Sandoval “unnecessary and callous” — repeating the fact that Williams continued to shoot Sandoval when he was on the ground.

Repischak reviewed the comments Williams made to his family while he was in the Racine County Jail talking on a recorded line.

Williams can be heard saying, “I did the crime. I have no problem doing the time. It is what it is.”

Williams also understood the penalty for shooting and killing someone was life in prison.

“So he clearly — when talking to his family — knew what he did,” Repischak said. “He did not sound very contrite, very remorseful.”

Repischak also directly addressed Williams.

“When you took this young man’s life, you also mortally wounded his family and friends and the community,” he said. “I can’t have a person like that in the community. I need to protect the public. I need to address the gravity of this offense and in doing so, I must remove you from the community.

“You took a life and will pay with a life — your own.”

Remembering Andre

Family members and a friend of Sandoval’s made victim impact statements before the sentencing.

Maria Sandoval, his mother, spoke about his commitment to his family and service, which included travel to help other communities in New Orleans and Dominican Republic.

“He was a very special person in every way,” she said.

She told the judge there was a “deep scar on my heart that will never be healed.”

Maria Sandoval called Williams “a cold-blooded murderer” who “deserves to be locked up and never let out.”

Guadalupe Sandoval described the family as broken after the murder of his son “by a cold-blooded killer.”

He asked the judge to protect the community by giving Williams a life sentence.

The family rejected the claim by the defense that the murder stemmed from mental illness. They claimed it was just a bad haircut that Andre Sandoval did not want to pay for.

All of Andre Sandoval’s family and friends wore red shirts to court with “End Gun Violence” written on the back.

Mental illness

Schizoaffective disorder symptoms vary from patient to patient, but generally those who suffer from the illness may have hallucinations, delusions and some symptoms of thought disorder.

According to trial testimony, Williams’ mental health had been deteriorating for at least two years, and he had previously attacked a man walking down the street who he suspected was possessed by a demonic force.

Williams told psychologists he believed he had been touched by the devil 18 months before the shooting, and as a result, he had come to believe in God.

He believed God had chosen him to participate in the ongoing war in the unseen world between good and evil.

He traveled to Israel to look for signs of what was to come in the war. Williams purchased the gun on a command from God to prepare for what was coming.

Williams was described as “quietly psychotic.”

Although at times he was manic, there were not many obvious behavior manifestations of his illness.

His hallucinations were based in mainstream Christian theology. He said he communicated with God, but that was not something that might have raised red flags, as many people say they communicate with God.

He had hallucinations and heard voices, but his illness did not include physical behaviors that might have raised red flags.

Williams was described as “high functioning” and had learned to cope with his mental illness. For example, he wore earbuds while he cut hair to keep the voices at bay.

He was estranged from his family, lived alone and had no close friends who noticed his deteriorating mental condition.

While he could travel and attend a party, video of which was played during the trial, Williams was described as a loner.

In photos & videos: Remembering young man killed over haircut dispute as a 'gentle giant' and devout Catholic Watch now: Vigil for Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Watch now: ‘Gentle giant’ Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Watch now: Singing for Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Watch now: Song and prayer for Andre Sandoval