Bank robbery trial underway in Racine for suspect accused of kidnapping of Kenosha family

RACINE — The robbery of a Wells Fargo bank in Racine in June 2019 had all the makings of a Hollywood drama.

A group of co-conspirators kidnap a pregnant bank manager along with her two children, hold them overnight, and then use the bank manager to get access to the bank — and the money — in the early-morning hours.

But prosecuting attorney Jennifer Flynn of the Racine County District Attorney’s Office told the jury “what happened to the victim and her family is not fiction ... It was real, very real.”

The jury trial began Monday for one of four people charged in connection to the kidnapping and bank robbery that netted the conspirators $47,000.

George K. Pearson-Robb, 21, was charged with armed robbery with threat of force as party to a crime, three counts of kidnapping and robbery of a financial institution.

Status of four suspects George K. Pearson-Robb: Under trial this week in Racine County. Donterious L. Robb: Sentenced to 35 years in January after pleading guilty. William Q. Howell: Pleaded guilty in June, due to be sentenced as soon as next month. Lamarra Powell: A plea deal was nearly entered in June 2020, but was backed out of. No jury or plead hearing is scheduled, according to online court records.

However, as Flynn gave the state’s opening statements Monday, she acknowledged there was little hard evidence pinning Pearson-Robb to the crime.

There is video of the bank robbery, but the conspirators covered their heads and faces. There’s no DNA evidence.

But Flynn said that investigators still have “a mountain of evidence in this case.”

She encouraged the jury to pay attention to the details because “it’s a connect-the-dots case” where items such as the clothes the defendant was wearing before and after being important.

Attorney May Lee, representing the defendant, raised the possibility that the defendant had been wrongly arrested. “Understand that even if bad things happen to people, and we want someone to pay, we want justice, it must be that the right people pay for these crimes,” she said.

Case history

Officers from the Racine Police Department were dispatched at approximately 6:42 a.m. on June 29, 2019 to Wells Fargo on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for the report of a bank robbery. But that was far from the first crime allegedly committed by the suspects.

Events culminating in the bank robbery actually began the evening before when William Q. Howell, now 21, and Donterious L. Robb, now 26, allegedly approached the branch manager of the downtown Wells Fargo, who was at home in Kenosha and getting her two children, ages 5 and 2, out of the car.

The bank manager was pregnant at the time and her children were five and two years old.

Howell and Robb brandished firearms and forced the woman and her children into the backseat of her car before getting in her car and driving away.

During the trip, they allegedly took her cellphone and wallet. Robb allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun at her for the entire ride. Investigators believe the handguns involved were fake, but the victim testified that she thought they were real.

Howell and Robb are accused of driving the three victims to Milwaukee, where they put the woman and her daughters in the basement of the house where they were staying, telling the woman they wanted access to the bank vault the next morning.

During the night, according to police, the woman said she and the children were given a bucket to use as a toilet and at some point her captors brought McDonald’s Happy Meals for the children, along with blankets and cushions.

In the early-morning hours of the next day, the woman and her two children were transported to Wells Fargo in Racine where she was threatened with a gun until she was able to get the men money.

Following the robbery, the victim in the case managed to shut a door, locking herself and her two children in the bank with the conspirators on the other side of the locked door. The conspirators fled with nearly $50,000.

State’s case

In her opening remarks, Flynn outlined for the jury the role Pearson-Robb allegedly played in the enterprise.

She said the conspirators had been planning the bank robbery for weeks, that the three co-conspirators drove from Milwaukee to Kenosha together on the day of the kidnapping and followed the victim as she made her way from work, picked up her children from their grandmother’s house, stopped to pick some items at a shop, before she finally made her way home.

At the victim’s residence, the state alleges Pearson-Robb drove the suspect’s car while the other two conspirators drove the victim’s car away with her and her two children in the back.

However, the vehicle Pearson-Robb was driving broke down and a state trooper gave him a ride back to a gas station, where one of the conspirators — having deposited the victims in a house in Milwaukee — came back to pick him up, with the state trooper unaware that he was helping out a kidnapping suspect.

The state alleges Pearson-Robb traveled in the victim’s car while the victim and her children were transported to Racine in the early morning hours of June 29, 2019, and then he participated in the robbery of Wells Fargo.

Defense

Despite the mountains of evidence, Lee questioned the quality of the investigation that led to the arrest of her client.

She noted the crime covered multiple cities and multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation.

“Evidence is going to show all of these police agencies could have done a better job and should have done a better job,” she said.

It was not one law enforcement officer or two who performance fell short, she alleged. “We’re talking about multiple agencies.”

Lee noted that lacking any hard evidence — DNA or fingerprints — the state relied on informants for its information. She asked the jury to pay close attention to the evidence.

The group connected to the robbery could be associated with two or three different houses where the occupants shared most things — including their clothes — but there was only an investigation at one house.

So while the surveillance video showed a certain outfit, it did not necessarily mean the defendant was the person wearing it or was the only person to wear it.

