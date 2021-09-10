Bank robbery suspect jumps into Wind Point pond in unsuccessful attempt to escape

WIND POINT — A bank robbery suspect jumped into a residential pond in an attempt to escape before being caught, officials are reporting.
A robbery occurred at the North Shore Bank, 3911 N. Main St., Racine at about 9 a.m. Friday, according to
a social media post from the Village of Wind Point.
The suspect fled north across Three Mile Road into Wind Point, ran behind The Prairie School, then dove into the pond behind the Wind Meadows Leisure Center, 101 Bayfield Court.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Upon identifying the approximate location of the suspect in Wind Point, a perimeter was set up by police officers from Wind Point, Racine and Caledonia. The suspect was taken into custody by the Racine Police Department.
Heavy rain and flooding caused a large pond to form in Phoenix, Arizona, on Aug. 14. People took advantage by going swimming and even going out water skiing.
“No one was injured, no shots were fired and there is no threat to the village at this time,” the Village of Wind Point said in the post.
In photos, from start to finish: See the progress of River Bend Nature Center's new Duck Weed Pond pier
Exploring the dock
Bryce Hanson is pictured at age 13, exploring the previous Duck Weed Pond dock at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, for the first time. The dock was an L-shape at the time.
Submitted photo
Exploring the water
Bryce Hanson explores and wades in Duck Weed Pond at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, for the first time in 2019.
Submitted photo
Duck Weed Pond trail
Bryce Hanson's Eagle Scout project, a dock on Duck Weed Pond at River Bend Nature Center, is located off the Duck Weed Pond trail.
Rachel Kubik
Beginning of a new dock
Bryce Hanson in mid-July stands on top of the beginning framework of his new Duck Weed Pond dock at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.
Submitted photo
Building the final project
Friends, family and Marlo Incorporated employees in mid-July help Eagle Scout to-be Bryce Hanson build his final project, a new Duck Weed Pond dock at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. Bryce personally put in 200 hours on this project — but adding up the hours of all those who were involved totals about 400.
Submitted photo
Screwing down a final board
Bryce Hanson of Oak Creek screws down a final board of his Eagle Scout project, a dock on Duck Weed Pond at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.
Rachel Kubik
Peter Kveton's boardwalk
Eagle Scout Peter Kveton redid the boardwalk directly next to Bryce Hanson's pier in April 2018. The boardwalk, as seen in the gray-colored wood, had a staggered board design. The Hansons blended the edge of the pier with the same staggered design to match the boards of the previous project.
Rachel Kubik
Justin and son Bryce
Justin Hanson and his son Bryce Hanson work together on screwing down a board as a part of Bryce's Eagle Scout project, a dock on Duck Weed Pond at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.
Rachel Kubik
Justin and Bryce
Justin Hanson and his son Bryce Hanson mark where the edge of Bryce's Eagle Scout project, a pier on Duck Weed Pond, should be cut.
Rachel Kubik
Justin Hanson uses circular saw
Justin Hanson uses a circular saw to cut the edge of his son Bryce's Eagle Scout project, a pier on Duck Weed Pond at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.
Rachel Kubik
Octagon gathering place design
Pictured is Bryce Hanson's newly-finished Eagle Scout project, a dock on Duck Weed Pond at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. His family helped him change the pier from the previous L-shape design to a straight path leading up to an octagon gathering place.
Rachel Kubik
Bryce Hanson reads over inscription
Bryce Hanson reads over his rough draft of the inscription that is to be chiseled into a wooden sign that will stand near his newly-finished Eagle Scout project, a dock on Duck Weed Pond at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.
Rachel Kubik
Bryce Hanson and finished project
Bryce Hanson of Oak Creek stands on top of his newly-finished Eagle Scout project, a dock on Duck Weed Pond at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.
Rachel Kubik
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.