 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bank robbery suspect jumps into Wind Point pond in unsuccessful attempt to escape
0 Comments
alert top story
WIND POINT

Bank robbery suspect jumps into Wind Point pond in unsuccessful attempt to escape

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WIND POINT — A bank robbery suspect jumped into a residential pond in an attempt to escape before being caught, officials are reporting.

A robbery occurred at the North Shore Bank, 3911 N. Main St., Racine at about 9 a.m. Friday, according to a social media post from the Village of Wind Point.

The suspect fled north across Three Mile Road into Wind Point, ran behind The Prairie School, then dove into the pond behind the Wind Meadows Leisure Center, 101 Bayfield Court.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Upon identifying the approximate location of the suspect in Wind Point, a perimeter was set up by police officers from Wind Point, Racine and Caledonia. The suspect was taken into custody by the Racine Police Department.

Heavy rain and flooding caused a large pond to form in Phoenix, Arizona, on Aug. 14. People took advantage by going swimming and even going out water skiing.

“No one was injured, no shots were fired and there is no threat to the village at this time,” the Village of Wind Point said in the post.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hate crimes are on the rise

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News