Bank robbery suspect jumps into Wind Point pond in unsuccessful attempt to escape

WIND POINT — A bank robbery suspect jumped into a residential pond in an attempt to escape before being caught, officials are reporting.

A robbery occurred at the North Shore Bank, 3911 N. Main St., Racine at about 9 a.m. Friday, according to a social media post from the Village of Wind Point.

The suspect fled north across Three Mile Road into Wind Point, ran behind The Prairie School, then dove into the pond behind the Wind Meadows Leisure Center, 101 Bayfield Court.

Upon identifying the approximate location of the suspect in Wind Point, a perimeter was set up by police officers from Wind Point, Racine and Caledonia. The suspect was taken into custody by the Racine Police Department.

“No one was injured, no shots were fired and there is no threat to the village at this time,” the Village of Wind Point said in the post.

