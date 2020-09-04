Bank robbery reported in Union Grove

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — Sheriff's investigators are on scene at North Shore Bank in Downtown Union Grove, where a bank robbery reportedly has occurred.

According to an all-points bulletin broadcast to area police agencies, the bank, located at 1101 Main St. (Highway 45), was robbed just before 11 a.m. today. The bulletin described the suspect as a white male, perhaps in his 30s, about 5-foot, 7-inches to 6-foot tall. He was reportedly wearing a hoodie and jeans, possibly a gray woman's wig, a silver COVID-type mask and aviator glasses.

The suspect reportedly fled southbound on foot.

With the suspect at large, local schools were placed on lockdown, The Journal Times has confirmed.

Sheriff's investigators on scene requested that the FBI be notified about the situation, a standard practice with bank robberies.

The Sheriff's Office said that anyone with information should contact Investigator Devin Andersen 262-636-3227. The Sheriff's Office also posted grainy surveillance camera images of the suspect on its Facebook page.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0