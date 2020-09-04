Bank robbery reported in Union Grove

UNION GROVE — Sheriff's investigators are on scene at North Shore Bank in Downtown Union Grove, where a bank robbery reportedly has occurred.
According to an all-points bulletin broadcast to area police agencies, the bank, located at 1101 Main St. (Highway 45), was robbed just before 11 a.m. today. The bulletin described the suspect as a white male, perhaps in his 30s, about 5-foot, 7-inches to 6-foot tall. He was reportedly wearing a hoodie and jeans, possibly a gray woman's wig, a silver COVID-type mask and aviator glasses.
The suspect reportedly fled southbound on foot.
With the suspect at large, local schools were placed on lockdown, The Journal Times has confirmed.
Sheriff's investigators on scene requested that the FBI be notified about the situation, a standard practice with bank robberies.
The Sheriff's Office said that anyone with information should contact Investigator Devin Andersen 262-636-3227. The Sheriff's Office also posted grainy surveillance camera images of the suspect on its Facebook page.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Marilyn A Burgess
Marilyn A Burgess, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, disorderly conduct, intentional use of oleoresin device causing bodily harm, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Devante D Jones
Devante D Jones, 1300 block Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sierra K Lawson
Sierra K Lawson, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Deandre D Anderson
Deandre (aka Webby) D Anderson, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Brandon S Dunk
Brandon S Dunk, 5000 block Maryland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Gilbert M Hinojosa Jr.
Gilbert M Hinojosa Jr., Unknown, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).
Anthony A McNeil
Anthony A McNeil, 900 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Jose A Serra Jr.
Jose (aka Jo Jo) A Serra Jr., 1500 block of Owen Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Kahlil D Snow
Kahlil D Snow, 2200 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Carnell D Taylor
Carnell D Taylor, Zion, Illinois, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by outstate felon.
Hugh F Wilson Jr.
Hugh F Wilson Jr., 3200 block of 91st Street, Sturtevant, felony bail jumping.
Earl C Yoakum
Earl C Yoakum, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
