RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced the recovery of $4,700 worth of cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin after executing a search warrant at a residence in the 1200 block of North Wisconsin Street Thursday morning, including the arrest of suspect Paris L. Davis, 42.
A 17-year-old pregnant female was reportedly living in the residence as well. The Sheriff’s Office reported contacting the Racine County Human Services Department, following Drug-Endangered Children protocol.
Undercover agents reportedly made several purchases of heroin from Davis in the past, according to law enforcement.
“Paris L. Davis is one of many individuals directly responsible for starting and maintaining the next round of opioid/heroin addictions in our community,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. “(Davis) was previously incarcerated in prison for delivery of dangerous drugs in the state of Illinois and also has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1992 in Illinois to include drugs, weapons and assault charges.”
According to the media release:
The Racine County Metro Drug Unit, a S.W.A.T. team and a K-9 officer started executing a search warrant at 5:45 a.m. Thursday.
After arresting Davis, police also reportedly recovered the following at the home:
- 11.6 grams of heroin
- 56 grams of crack cocaine
- 3.6 grams of cocaine
- $2,406 in cash
- Two digital scales
- Two Quest cards
- One cell phone
- Packing materials
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the drugs reportedly have a street value worth $4,700 — $1,740 worth of heroin, $2,600 in crack cocaine and $360 in cocaine.
Davis was arrested on pending felony charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver (two counts), possession of heroin with intent to deliver, keeper of a drug place and three counts of delivery of heroin. He also could be charged for misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect.
Davis’ total bail was set at $913,100, according to online jail records.
