RACINE — The man accused in connection to a 23-year-old homicide made his first appearance in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday where bail was set at $1 million.

Lucas Ascencio Alonso, 66, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the Feb. 24, 2000, strangling death of Linda Fields, who was 37 years old. The Racine Police Department had found her deceased under a tree on the 1100 block of Lake Avenue.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 16.

The case was cold for two decades until the RPD was able to match DNA found on the victim to Alonso using forensic genealogy.

In February, a familial DNA search identified an individual who was a close relative of the individual whose DNA was left on Linda Fields. That individual was ruled out as the source of DNA from the crime scene as was his brother, which left only his father, Alonso.

On Feb. 21, 2023, investigators received a search warrant to collect DNA from Alonso, who was determined to be a match to the DNA left at the crime scene.

Alonso was arrested March 6.

According to a criminal complaint, he told investigators he became angry at Linda Fields while the two were engaging in intercourse and choked her. He said he thought she was still alive when he walked away.

