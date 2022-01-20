 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SEX ASSAULT CHARGES

Bail reduced from $500K to $10K for former band teacher who is pleading not guilty to child sex crimes

RACINE — A former elementary school band teacher from Burlington, accused of sexual assault of a minor, was in court on Thursday for arraignment.

Zachary Wendt, 38, of Burlington, pleaded not guilty to six felony counts: two counts of sexual assault by a person who works with children, one count of exposing intimate areas to a child and three counts of possession of child pornography.

He also pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old child.

The defense requested the $500,000 bail be reduced to $10,000 – cash only. The Racine County District Attorney’s Office did not object. The court granted the reduction.

If released, the defendant may have no contact with female minors; however, he may have visitation with his two sons.

Wendt was a band teacher at Wheatland Center School in Kenosha County and also gave music lessons at a private business in Burlington, where the reported victim in the case was also giving music lessons.

The private business, Musicology, said last month that it had severed ties with Wendt.

