Bail reduced from $500K to $10K for former band teacher who is pleading not guilty to child sex crimes

RACINE — A former elementary school band teacher from Burlington, accused of sexual assault of a minor, was in court on Thursday for arraignment.

UPDATE: $500,000 bond for teacher arrested in Burlington; charged with child pornography & sexual assault Zachary Wendt, who lives in Burlington and teaches at a Kenosha County school, allegedly had "a sexual relationship" with a 16-year-old girl he met while giving music lessons at a Burlington music store. His cash bond was set at half-a-million dollars during his first court hearing Thursday.

Zachary Wendt, 38, of Burlington, pleaded not guilty to six felony counts: two counts of sexual assault by a person who works with children, one count of exposing intimate areas to a child and three counts of possession of child pornography.

He also pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old child.

The defense requested the $500,000 bail be reduced to $10,000 – cash only. The Racine County District Attorney’s Office did not object. The court granted the reduction.

If released, the defendant may have no contact with female minors; however, he may have visitation with his two sons.

Wendt was a band teacher at Wheatland Center School in Kenosha County and also gave music lessons at a private business in Burlington, where the reported victim in the case was also giving music lessons.

The private business, Musicology, said last month that it had severed ties with Wendt.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.