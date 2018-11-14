RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged for alleged repeated sexual assault of a young man she babysat a decade ago.
During her initial court appearance on Tuesday, Shirley Z. Mooney, 71, of the 2300 block of Layard Ave., was charged with repeated first degree felony sexual assault of a child. If convicted, Mooney faces up to 60 years imprisonment.
According to the criminal complaint:
Mooney operated a home daycare out of her apartment at 2700 Anthony Lane where she babysat the alleged victim numerous times a week for several years.
In January 2018, the victim came to the Racine Police Department to report that Mooney had sexually assaulted him multiple times when she babysat him from 2005-2008, when he was 5 to 8 years old. An unnamed adult went with the young man to the police department and told officers that he had recently told her what had happened.
The man alleged Mooney would bring him into her bedroom and take her shirt off, forcing him to touch her breasts. He stated that Mooney would also take off his shirt and touch his chest and reach into his pants to touch his penis.
The court also ordered on Tuesday that Mooney have no contact with the victim or with any other children, including family members. Mooney was placed on house arrest, to be monitored via GPS with a signature bond set at $25,000.
According to online court records, Mooney has no prior convictions in Wisconsin.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.