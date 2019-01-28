KANSASVILLE — A Kansasville man was arrested Sunday after he was allegedly caught driving drunk for the seventh time and it was discovered he had left his baby child home alone.
At 7:04 p.m. Sunday, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy on patrol in the Kansasville area of the Town of Dover saw a Ford Taurus driving well over the posted 25 mph speed limit through a residential area, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The deputy stopped the vehicle, which sheriff’s officials said was being driven by 41-year-old Nathan T. Hansen of the 24000 block of Adams Street in the Eagle Lake Manor neighborhood. The deputy reportedly smelled the odor of intoxicants on Hansen and suspected him to be under the influence of alcohol.
Hansen refused to submit to field sobriety testing and was arrested. If convicted, this will be Hansen’s seventh offense. During the investigation, it was learned that Hansen reportedly left his 1-year-old child at home alone while he went to a nearby gas station to buy tobacco. Deputies responded to the residence, where they found the child watching TV in a crib.
Racine County Child Protective Services staff assisted with returning the child to its mother.
Hansen was issued a traffic citation for unreasonable imprudent speed. He was being held as of Monday night on a $17,000 bond at the Racine County Jail on pending felony charges of OWI seventh offense and felony child neglect.
