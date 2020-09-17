 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ax attack reported at Taylor Mart; investigation underway
0 comments
alert top story

Ax attack reported at Taylor Mart; investigation underway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — City police are investigating an ax attack at a Racine convenience store Wednesday afternoon that resulted in an adult male being transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police were dispatched at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday to Taylor Mart at 1813 Taylor Ave. for a report of an altercation possibly involving a gun. The gun was later determined to be a pellet gun, said Sgt. Chad Melby of the Racine Police Department.

Melby said that no arrests had been made as of early Thursday afternoon. Melby said an active and ongoing investigation was underway as to what led to the confrontation.

No information was available Thursday regarding the victim's condition.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News