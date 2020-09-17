Ax attack reported at Taylor Mart; investigation underway

RACINE — City police are investigating an ax attack at a Racine convenience store Wednesday afternoon that resulted in an adult male being transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
Police were dispatched at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday to Taylor Mart at 1813 Taylor Ave. for a report of an altercation possibly involving a gun. The gun was later determined to be a pellet gun, said Sgt. Chad Melby of the Racine Police Department.
Melby said that no arrests had been made as of early Thursday afternoon. Melby said an active and ongoing investigation was underway as to what led to the confrontation.
No information was available Thursday regarding the victim's condition.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.