MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department has again declined to release the disciplinary record of Sgt. Eric Giese, the 12-year veteran of the Police Department who shot and killed 18-year-old Ty’ Rese West on June 15.
However, it has now released the records of six commendations Giese has received.
In September, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson decided her office would not seek criminal charges against Giese, saying “Mr. West made a choice not to comply with the lawful commands of a police officer, his actions put Sgt. Giese at a disadvantage that he could not overcome by any other means.” Giese shot him in-self defense, Hanson said.
In records released to The Journal Times Friday, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said that it would not release the disciplinary records to protect Giese’s reputation and privacy.
The explanation, signed by Police Chief Matthew Soens, went on to say that the “cisclosure of these records runs counter to the department’s interests in maintaining the confidentiality of some personnel records of its employees.”
As such, it is still not clear if Giese has ever been formally reprimanded by the Police Department or if complaints had ever been filed against him.
He has been commended six times, via letters of appreciation and awards of excellence, between 2010 and 2014, according to the documents released by the police department.
In response to the records not being released, Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and editor of The Progressive, told The Journal Times: “It’s just completely bonkers that records of disciplines and allegations of a law enforcement officer would be withheld on the basis of personal privacy … no court in the state would uphold this denial.”
The Journal Times plans to file another records request and is considering legal action should the Police Department and/or village again refuse to release the records.
What we asked for
After an initial records request was rejected, a subsequent reworded request was submitted on Oct. 14, leading to the response received Friday.
That request requested records of:
- Each disciplinary action Giese had received since he joined the department (which was not fulfilled)
- Each commendation Giese had received since he joined the department (which was fulfilled)
- Each complaint filed against Giese since he joined the department (which was not fulfilled)
- Giese’s full personnel file (which was not fulfilled)
Commendations
In more than 200 pages of documents, the MPPD included the six following commendations Giese has received:
- Nov. 19, 2014 — Award of Excellence: Gathered “essential evidence at the crime scene” of a homicide on the 600 block of Calvin Lane.
- Oct. 11, 2013 — Award of Excellence: Discovered a psilocybin mushroom “grow operation” and also protected another officer by firing his duty weapon when the other officer was attacked by a stray animal.
- Dec. 2, 2012 — Letter of Appreciation: Took part in a group effort to arrest four people accused of trespassing and theft.
- Dec. 18, 2011 — Letter of Appreciation: “Took the necessary enforcement action” to apprehend a woman who was drunk driving, “which saved most likely not only her life, but (the lives) of other motorists on the highway.” Fifteen months later, the woman sent a letter to the police department, stating “that she was ashamed of her behavior” and thanking Giese for his potentially life-saving actions.
- Sept. 16, 2010 — Letter of Appreciation: Was one of several officers who apprehended a man who was threatening his girlfriend with a knife.
- March 29, 2010 — Letter of Appreciation: Helped provide a perimeter when someone “was attempting to burglarize” West Ridge School.
Court decisions don’t leave clear answer
In its request, The Journal Times referenced multiple court cases, citing them as reasons for why the records should be released. They include:
- 2006: Kroeplin v. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, in which a panel of three state Court of Appeals judges found that “the public has a particularly strong interest in being informed about public officials who have been ‘derelict in (their) duty.’”
- 2018: Lakeland Printing Co. vs. Wisconsin Department of Justice, in which the Dane County Circuit Court ruled that the Department of Justice was not allowed to withhold the names of public employees involved in misconduct simply because “the misconduct was not criminal conduct.”
One of the reasons the MPPD gave for not releasing the negative records was “the need to keep certain personnel records confidential to protect the reputational and privacy interests of the individual employee,” an argument backed by a pair of 1991 Court of Appeals of Wisconsin decisions.
The first court decision the MPPD cited was Village of Butler v. Cohen, which found that police officers’ personnel files should not be released as readily as those of other public employees.
The reasoning behind law enforcement officers being treated differently in that case is because revealing an officer’s personnel file “would have the effect of inhibiting an officer’s desire or ability to testify in court because he or she would face cross-examination as to embarrassing personal matters,” a Court of Appeals panel wrote.
The second decision from 1991, in the case of Law Offices of Pangman & Assocs. v. Zellmer, the Court of Appeals found that the disclosure of officers’ personnel files “would have a chilling effect on law enforcement, thus harming the public.” The court found that the “chilling effect” could lead to officers leaving the force or making “fewer arrests in order to avoid potential embarrassment or humiliation if they knew that the contents of their personnel files might be made public as a result of arrest.”
