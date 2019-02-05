DOVER — The Racine County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public to locate a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in the theft of an ATV.
At 4 a.m. on Jan. 14, a pickup truck was seen being involved in the theft of an ATV from a residence in the 21000 block of Durand Avenue, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
The suspect vehicle is reportedly a silver Chevrolet or GMC four-door pickup truck with running boards, a silver toolbox in the rear bed and running lights on top of the cab.
In a video, the suspect vehicle pulls a trailer with the ATV, a 2018 black Yamaha Wolverine with orange graphics, and heads east on Highway 11 toward Interstate 94.
Investigator Kurt Heiser is hoping to identify the suspect vehicle. Anyone with similar incidents in their county involving the vehicle is asked to contact Heiser at 262-636-3227 or email kurt.heiser@racinecounty.com.
