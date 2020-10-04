Attorneys working for the city claims retirees' health care lawsuit is 'vague' and 'indefinite'

On Sept. 21, attorneys Joel S. Aziere, Brian J. Waterman and Saveon D. Grenell of Buelow, Vetter, Buikema, Olson and Vliet in Waukesha, along with deputy city attorneys Jennifer Williams and Marisa Roubik, filed the city’s response to the complaint.

Counter-arguments

All three lawsuits start with a list of plaintiffs and state that they are retired city employees who signed contracts regarding their retirements benefits packages, which include health care benefits.

The city’s response to each claim was that it, “is without knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief as to the truth of the matters asserted... and therefore denies same.” The response also stated that, “subject to reasonable opportunity for investigation and discovery, one or more of the named Plaintiffs lack standing to bring this action.”

The city also denied most of the statements of fact in the complaints on the basis that they were, “vague, indefinite and subject to multiple interpretation” and “without knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief as to the truth.”