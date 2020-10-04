Attorneys working for the city claims retirees' health care lawsuit is 'vague' and 'indefinite'

RACINE — The phrase, “vague, indefinite, and subject to multiple interpretation” is used hundreds of times in the city’s responses to three lawsuits filed by former employees over changes to their health care benefits.
The Racine City Council approved sweeping changes to city employees’ and retirees’ health care benefits last fall which led to 352 retirees filing claims with the city over those changes, stating they had a contractual right to the same benefits they received when they retired. The Racine City Council voted in July to disallow those claims.
The case
On Aug. 20, Attorney Christopher MacGillis of MacGillis and Wiemer of Wauwatosa, filed the three complaints which are practically identical aside from the group of retirees listed; one case is on behalf of Racine Fire and EMS retirees; another on behalf of Racine Police Department retirees; and the third for retired members of AFSCME Local 67, which represents Public Works and other city employees.
On Sept. 21, attorneys Joel S. Aziere, Brian J. Waterman and Saveon D. Grenell of Buelow, Vetter, Buikema, Olson and Vliet in Waukesha, along with deputy city attorneys Jennifer Williams and Marisa Roubik, filed the city’s response to the complaint.
Counter-arguments
All three lawsuits start with a list of plaintiffs and state that they are retired city employees who signed contracts regarding their retirements benefits packages, which include health care benefits.
The city’s response to each claim was that it, “is without knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief as to the truth of the matters asserted... and therefore denies same.” The response also stated that, “subject to reasonable opportunity for investigation and discovery, one or more of the named Plaintiffs lack standing to bring this action.”
The city also denied most of the statements of fact in the complaints on the basis that they were, “vague, indefinite and subject to multiple interpretation” and “without knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief as to the truth.”
In its defense, the city stated that the complaint failed to argue a claim “upon which relief can be granted” and said it should be denied and dismissed on the basis of:
- Government immunity;
- The doctrine of unclean hands, which argues the plaintiff is acting unethically or in bad faith;
- The doctrine of estoppel, which bars someone from going back on their word;
- The doctrine of laches, which argues the plaintiffs did not file in a timely manner; and
Support Local Journalism
- , the heavily controversial so-called Wisconsin Budget Repair Bill championed by Scott Walker early in his first term as governor that weakened unions for public employees.
The response did not elaborate on how or why those arguments applied to the case.
As of Friday no further hearings had been scheduled.
Retiree referendum
On Nov. 3, Racine residents will be asked whether they’d accept a 6.49% increase on the tax levy to cover the cost of healthcare benefits for city retirees.
For 2020, the city collected a total of $53,820,230 in property taxes. Because the city had zero net new construction in 2020 the most it would be able to raise its levy is 0.15% or $80,730.35.
Going into 2021, interim City Administrator Kathleen Fischer estimated the city is facing a $4.5 to $5.5 million budget shortfall. The referendum would ask taxpayers whether they are willing to contribute an additional $3.5 million to the 2021 levy and then an additional $1 million each year thereafter.
The additional funds would only cover a portion of retiree healthcare expenses. In 2020, the city will spend $21 million on healthcare for 750 retirees and 450 active employees, not including the water and wastewater utilities. The active employees accounted for about $11.5 million of that total and the retirees accounted for about $9.5 million.
The City Council approved adding the referendum to the ballot in August.
If voters approve the referendum, the city could collect a total of up to $57,400,960.35 in 2021.
SOLIDARITY
Marching outside of City Hall
'Cut spending not jobs'
'At least Palenick will get a raise'
'Stop spending save my health care'
'Frozen wages now no insurance'
Calling out Mason
JaJuan Harris Sr.
Joe Burinda, Racine Police officer
Firefighters show opposition
'Stop attacking our benefits'
Protesting at the roundabout
Side by side
'Mason wants to cut services, not spending'
City employees organize on health care
City employees outside City Hall
City employees march on health care issues
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.