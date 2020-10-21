Quote “It would just be nice to know when the jail is having an outbreak before going in so we can make a decision about whether or not we want to go in.” Jamie McClendon, defense attorney

RACINE COUNTY — Over the course of the last few months, when questions about COVID cases in the Racine County Jail have come up — even regarding the publishing of overall numbers — health privacy has been cited as the reason that data cannot be provided.

As of Friday, the Racine County Sheriff's Office shared that 18 people in the jail currently tested positive for COVID-19 and another 13 had recovered since the first inmate tested positive in May. But up until then, the office had not been forthcoming with attorneys who asked for that information.

Three lawyers The Journal Times spoke with questioned whether HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) is actually a strong legal basis that would prevent the Racine County Sheriff's Office, which operates the jail, from legally sharing how many inmates and staff members are ill.

“I don’t think it’s a HIPAA violation” to say total numbers of confirmed cases or identify which units have experienced outbreaks, said Adrienne Moore, regional attorney manager for the Racine Region of the Public Defender’s Office.

She noted that the Department of Corrections publicly displays the numbers of positive cases at all of its facilities.

Likewise, attorneys are concerned their safety is being ignored since they are not routinely being told if their clients are sick and how many active cases there are in the jail they visit on a sometimes-daily basis. There have also been reports of inmates who were potentially exposed to the virus still being allowed to go to court in person (despite the Sheriff’s Office saying that isn’t happening) and several instances of what attorneys say was incorrect information being shared with them by the jail.

“It would just be nice to know when the jail is having an outbreak before going in so we can make a decision about whether or not we want to go in,” said Jamie McClendon, a local defense attorney.

Jail Administrator Capt. Bradley Friend replied to that concern, saying “it’s not the jail’s responsibility to reach out” to attorneys when an inmate becomes ill or maybe came in contact with someone who might have COVID. “The jail doesn’t do community tracing,” that’s the local health department’s job, Friend said after leading a Friday tour of the jail with a Journal Times reporter.

Considering the dozens if not hundreds of attorneys who have clients in the jail, notifying all of them on a daily basis of the status of an outbreak “would be overly cumbersome” on a jail staff that has already been stretched thin, Friend said.

However, other jails and correctional facilities have established a way to keep the community informed. The Milwaukee County Jail has an online dashboard with current numbers of active cases. In Dane County, after two dozen inmates caught coronavirus because one inmate allegedly didn’t report symptoms, a press release was issued, letting the public know what was going on. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections updates publicly available data five days a week on how many inmates have been tested and how many confirmed cases there are in each of its 37 facilities.

Last week, a significant outbreak was identified at the Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility. As of Friday afternoon, there were 124 confirmed “active” cases at the prison with 120 “inactive” cases.

The first positive case in a Racine County Jail employee was reported in April, information that the Sheriff’s Office shared freely in a press release after the staff member recovered.

Unlike family members who are not allowed to enter the jail right now due to the pandemic, attorneys are still allowed to make in-person visits — although many are afraid to do that since they don’t know the whole picture of what’s going on inside the jail and have been repeatedly faced with contradicting information.

“Our No. 1 concern is that our staff and our clients are safe,” Moore said. “Quite frankly, I find it to be odd we cannot get this information … That’s very disturbing to me.”

Told one thing then another

In a Friday Facebook post, McClendon wrote: “Hey attorneys. Be careful seeing your in custody clients in the Racine County Jail. 3D (one of the units within the jail) is currently on lockdown and the inmates are in isolation. Those inmates are not allowed to come to court. However, today a person in custody appeared in court with their attorney and no one told the attorney or anyone else in the courtroom that he was experiencing symptoms of COVID until AFTER his appearance was done.”

Grant Henderson, an assistant state public defender, said he and other attorneys have gotten conflicting accounts about the state of things in the jail.

Once, Henderson said he called the jail to confirm he was coming to visit a client and was told that was OK. But when he showed up 20 minutes later, he was told he couldn’t visit because his client’s pod was going into isolation.

“We were not receiving clear information from the jail. We might call and get told one thing, and when we show up … we get different information,” Henderson said.

In another instance, Henderson went to the second floor to visit a client. He took the elevator up but, upon entering the floor, a correctional officer told him to leave.

“This whole floor is shut down. You’re not supposed to be here,” the officer reportedly told Henderson.

On a third occasion, one of Henderson’s clients didn’t show up for a hearing because his pod was placed in isolation because COVID-19 was suspected. The next day, an inmate from the same pod came in person to a hearing.

When Henderson realized the overlap on his own, he was afraid he might have been exposed to COVID-19 and got tested — the test was negative.

“There were real concerns about COVID in that pod … It kind of scared me,” he said. “It’s things like that that happen that cause us (attorneys) to fear.”

No one in or out

In August, a sign that read “No one in, no one out,” was hung inside at least one of the female jail pods. The sign was facing away from the inmates on a glass pane with the words directed toward staff, although it was easy for inmates to read the message. Still, inmates were not told what had changed, according to McClendon who had a client, Sarah Carvajal, living in that pod of cells.

“No one told her what was going on,” McClendon said.

Around that same time, Carvajal unexpectedly missed a court hearing because her unit had been placed in isolation. McClendon wasn’t informed of this until she showed up for the hearing. Again this past Tuesday, another of McClendon’s clients didn’t show up for a hearing because he had been placed in isolation. That’s when McClendon started asking questions about what was going on.

In an email shared with The Journal Times last week, McClendon asked Friend, “Why are the attorneys who are going in and out of the jail not being told that there are people who are positive for COVID in there?”

Friend replied, “We do not give out medical information about inmates. If an inmate is symptomatic/waiting COVID testing results, been exposed or is positive, they will be in an isolation area and not allowed visits by professionals or allowed to court. If you (attorneys) are allowed a visit, this means the inmate is not symptomatic at the time of the visit.”

The jail’s policy has not been entirely reassuring for attorneys, especially since the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention estimates that anywhere between 10% and 70% of coronavirus cases are asymptomatic.

On Friday, Henderson said that he and another attorney met with a client inside the jail. Three days later, on Monday, that client didn't appear in person for a hearing because the client's pod had been placed in isolation, which is what happens when COVID is suspected there.

"We still have no idea when contamination of (that unit) became an issue," Henderson told The Journal Times in an email Monday. "A lieutenant from the jail did return my phone call. He would not provide me any other information than saying 'you have not been exposed.'"

