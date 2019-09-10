{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A homeowner and his son were able to escape a home without injury Tuesday morning after a fire started in an attic, according to the Racine Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was under investigation as of Tuesday morning. The fire caused damage to the interior and exterior of the home at 1335 Cleveland Ave., but the house is still habitable, the fire department said.

The fire reportedly caused $8,000 in damage.

The Racine Police Department and We Energies also responded to the scene.

