RACINE — A man charged in connection to a shooting he claims he did not commit continues to face a jury trial after a judge declined to allow the prosecution to dismiss the charges — despite a lack of witnesses.

Kenneth L. Booker, Jr., 22, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon in a shooting that occurred Dec. 21, 2020, near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Albert Street.

On Tuesday during a pre-trial hearing in Racine County Circuit Court, Deputy District Attorney Dirk Jensen said he was unable to subpoena two witnesses and a third was not cooperating.

Jensen said he was ready to dismiss the case, with the potential to refile if the witnesses become available.

Laura Walker, Booker’s attorney, spoke in favor of the dismissal, but Judge Robert Repischak was not willing to dismiss the case.

Repischak told Jensen that the trial, which is scheduled to begin April 3, will remain on the calendar.

If the state does not have witnesses by then, Repischak said the case will be dismissed.

Case history

A witness to the 2020 shooting told investigators that he was one of three people in a vehicle that stopped at the intersection of Albert Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The witness said one of the other people in the vehicle got out and had a confrontation with someone in a Mercury Grand Marquis, according to a criminal complaint.

The person in the Grand Marquis, who the witness called “Little Ken,” allegedly shot the person 6-8 times with a handgun.

The shooting victim suffered a head wound, but survived.

The witness reportedly identified Booker from a photo lineup. However, he later said Booker was not the shooter.

A search warrant served at Booker’s residence and reportedly led to the recovery of a .22 caliber revolver, a .38 special and ammunition.

With information provided by the witness, investigators initially believed Booker and his mother committed the crime while driving her car, which was seized.

However, she had an alibi for the night of the shooting.

In photos: All smiles at kids' bike ride with Mount Pleasant COP officers Pedaling through the streets Doll Buggy Parade Smile for the camera Waiting patiently with decked out bikes Sharing a moment Ready to roll Rolling past Wells Brothers Happy Fourth! Police and youth together Smiling together Smiling for the camera Balloons and bikes Stars, stripes and bikes