Attempted homicide suspect from Racine plans to pursue mental-defect/disease defense

Jedkins was alone in his room when he fired the first shot, which he said he did “to get rid of this pent-up anger and as a warning shot,” according to police.

He thought the shot would show everyone he did not want to be disturbed. However, his family members were concerned and went to investigate.

Jedkins said that he shot at the victim, a male, because he entered the room quickly and could have been armed. He fired the entire magazine.

He allegedly told investigators that he was “hoping to stop and kill” the victim, believing he was armed.

The male was shot in the wrist and fled the residence. The woman went to get her son and was trapped inside; though, both were later released unharmed.

Jedkins admitted to reloading the weapon and allegedly told investigators that if someone else tried to enter his room in a quick manner, including police, he would have shot them as well.







NGI

NGI is different than competency.