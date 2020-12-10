 Skip to main content
Attempted homicide suspect from Racine plans to pursue mental-defect/disease defense

Attempted homicide suspect from Racine plans to pursue mental-defect/disease defense

RACINE — A man arrested in connection to a shooting has signaled he intends to make competency an issue.

Andre Jedkins, 22, indicated on Monday in Racine County Circuit Court that he intended to plead not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental defect or disease (NGI) to two counts of attempted first-degree homicide.

Case history

Jedkins was arrested by Racine Police SWAT and Crisis Negotiations teams on March 17 after a 5-hour standoff with law enforcement.

The shooting that led to the charges occurred in the home where Jedkins lived with a family member, her partner and a child, then 7 years old. The home is in the 5400 block of Athens Avenue.

According to a statement Jedkins made to investigators, there had been some stress in the home because the family he lived with thought he should be contributing more toward household expenses.

Jedkins told investigators he was working 40 to 50 hours a week, was stressed and having a hard time controlling his emotions.

He was feeling angry on the day of the shooting because he thought he was being kicked out, he said.

Jedkins was alone in his room when he fired the first shot, which he said he did “to get rid of this pent-up anger and as a warning shot,” according to police.

He thought the shot would show everyone he did not want to be disturbed. However, his family members were concerned and went to investigate.

Jedkins said that he shot at the victim, a male, because he entered the room quickly and could have been armed. He fired the entire magazine.

He allegedly told investigators that he was “hoping to stop and kill” the victim, believing he was armed.

The male was shot in the wrist and fled the residence. The woman went to get her son and was trapped inside; though, both were later released unharmed.

Jedkins admitted to reloading the weapon and allegedly told investigators that if someone else tried to enter his room in a quick manner, including police, he would have shot them as well.



NGI

NGI is different than competency.

Competency asks whether a person understands the proceedings, can assist in his or her own defense, and understands the nature of the charges.

A person who is found competent after a professional examination by mental-health experts goes to trial. A person who is not competent does not go trial until such a time – if ever – that he or she demonstrates competency.

NGI, by contrast, asks whether a person lacked the capacity to appreciate that their behavior was wrong, or whether they were unable to conform their conduct to the law, due to a mental defect or disease.

In order to be found not guilty by reason of mental defect or disease, the NGI cannot be the result of alcoholism or drug use.

Further, under the law, the NGI cannot have its foundation in personality disorders, such as antisocial disorder or psychopathy.

An example of a mental defect that could be the foundation of a NGI defense would be paranoid schizophrenia.

An NGI defense is complex and a number of avenues exist for the direction of the case.

If the defendant is examined by professional mental health experts, and found to have a mental health defect, the state and defense could agree to the NGI.

Under that scenario, the defendant would be turned over to the state Department of Health Services without actually being convicted of the crime.

If mental health experts determine the individual is not NGI, the defendant may make his case to the jury.

If the jury finds the defendant guilty, they would then determine whether or not the defendant was also NGI, and then he or she would be sent to the appropriate facility if yes, and prison if no.

Less than 1% of all criminal pleas result in a NGI finding, according to DHS.

Andre Jedkins

Jedkins

