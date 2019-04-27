MOUNT PLEASANT – A 25-year-old Racine man was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree intentional homicide after reportedly hitting a woman with a car Friday while she was attempting to run away.
According to a Mount Pleasant Police news release:
On Friday at 8:18 a.m. the Racine County Communication Center received a call for a woman who was struck by a car. The caller was calling from the 3600 block of N Green Bay Road but advised the suspect was last seen at the Root River Parkway located at 3630 Rapids Court.
Mount Pleasant officers arrived and located the suspect and his vehicle at the Root River Parkway where the incident occurred.
The suspect was identified as Anton Williams, 25, of Racine. The investigation revealed that Williams and the victim, a 20-year-old from West Allis, were at the Root River Parkway together. An argument ensued and Williams reportedly physically assaulted the victim.
The victim was able to break free and run towards a bystander for help.
Williams reportedly got into his vehicle and accelerated toward the victim, striking her as she attempted to run away.
The vehicle crashed into a wooden fence and came to a stop.
The witness helped the victim get into his vehicle and he drove her to a safe location before calling the police.
The woman was taken by South Shore Rescue to Froedtert Hospital where she was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was taken to Ascension Hospital for minor injuries and then transported to the Racine County Jail.
The suspect is being held at the Racine County Jail, pending criminal charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and strangulation and suffocation.
Today's mugshots: April 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Terri J. Brzezinski
Terri J. Brzezinski, 1200 block of Racine St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Alex R. Duncan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alex R. Duncan, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Rodrigo Ramirez Zuniga
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rodrigo Ramirez Zuniga, 900 block of Grand Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Bobbi J. Reed
Bobbi J. Reed, 1700 block of Villa St., Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin Rucker
Kevin Rucker, 2100 block of Howe St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Alfonso M. Vega
Alfonso M. Vega, Palatine, IL, obstructing an officer, trespass to land-remain after notice.
Deandre X. Graham
Deandre X. Graham, 1100 block of N. Wisconsin St., Racine, operating without a license.
