Attempted armed robbery reported at former Riverside Inn; one man arrested

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly robbed someone at the Travelodge Hotel, 3700 Northwestern Ave., the former Riverside Inn.
Jeremy L. Wright, 32, of the 1000 block of Wilson Street, was charged with felony counts of robbery with use of force, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two felony counts of bail jumping and six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, officers were sent to the Travelodge Hotel, 3700 Northwestern Ave. for a robbery. Officers later located the suspect, Wright, running along the building outside.
An officer met with the victim who said a woman contacted him on Facebook to come to his room at the Travelodge. When he was at the door, Wright approached him and said he wanted to “holler” at him.
Wright then allegedly walked to a back stairwell, pulled out a gun and pointed it at him, saying “gimme everything.”
They began to wrestle for the gun and fell down the stairs. Wright took his phone, keys and wallet before fleeing.
Wright was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
When it was known as the Riverside Inn, many guests stayed long-term and it gathered a reputation for vice in the years leading up to it being sold in summer 2019 and all of those living there being forced to move out.
It reopened following an inside-and-out refurbishment as the Travelodge.
Today's mugshots: March 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Akeem W First
Akeem W First, 1200 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Trevor Gregory
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Trevor Gregory, Waukegan, Illinois, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Katherine G Lyons
Katherine G Lyons, 200 block of Chapel Terrace, Burlington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James E Marlow Jr.
James E Marlow Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), concealing stolen firearm (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Juan Marquez Jr.
Juan Marquez Jr., 400 block of Randolph Street, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Traveon M Martin
Traveon M Martin, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Devereaux Patton
Devereaux Patton, 1900 block of Center Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, felony bail jumping.
Christopher D Shaw Jr.
Christopher D Shaw Jr., 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeremy L Wright
Jeremy L Wright, 1000 block of Wilson Street, Racine, robbery with use of force, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Zavion Z Ford
Zavion Z Ford, 2600 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Dwayne E Jones Jr.
Dwayne (aka Wedge) E Jones Jr., 1500 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Isaiah Lutz-Carothers
Isaiah Lutz-Carothers, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Travis James Patterson
Travis James Patterson, 4800 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ismet Ameti
Ismet Ameti, 2600 block of Iris Court, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription, felony bail jumping.
David Earl Berryhill Jr.
David Earl Berryhill Jr., 400 block of Seventh Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Tyshawn M Browder
Tyshawn M Browder, 1900 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct.
Gabriel A Carambot
Gabriel A Carambot, 2900 block of Lake Vista Court, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kealon J Cronin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kealon J Cronin, 1900 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Charles M Famous
Charles (aka Cholly Wolly) M Famous, 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).