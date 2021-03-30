Attempted armed robbery reported at former Riverside Inn; one man arrested

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly robbed someone at the Travelodge Hotel, 3700 Northwestern Ave., the former Riverside Inn.

Jeremy L. Wright, 32, of the 1000 block of Wilson Street, was charged with felony counts of robbery with use of force, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two felony counts of bail jumping and six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, officers were sent to the Travelodge Hotel, 3700 Northwestern Ave. for a robbery. Officers later located the suspect, Wright, running along the building outside.

An officer met with the victim who said a woman contacted him on Facebook to come to his room at the Travelodge. When he was at the door, Wright approached him and said he wanted to “holler” at him.

Wright then allegedly walked to a back stairwell, pulled out a gun and pointed it at him, saying “gimme everything.”

They began to wrestle for the gun and fell down the stairs. Wright took his phone, keys and wallet before fleeing.