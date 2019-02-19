Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine Police Department
Journal Times file photo

RACINE — At least two local businesses were the targets of vandalism over the weekend.

Graffiti was found across the front windows and doors of at least two local stores including — TJ Maxx, 2308 S. Green Bay Road, and Aldi, 3110 Douglas Ave. 

Racine Police say they have very few details about the acts of vandalism and said that although the acts appear to be related, there is no indication of what the motivation behind the vandalism is.

No one is currently in custody, police said as of Tuesday morning. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments