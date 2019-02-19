RACINE — At least two local businesses were the targets of vandalism over the weekend.
Graffiti was found across the front windows and doors of at least two local stores including — TJ Maxx, 2308 S. Green Bay Road, and Aldi, 3110 Douglas Ave.
Racine Police say they have very few details about the acts of vandalism and said that although the acts appear to be related, there is no indication of what the motivation behind the vandalism is.
No one is currently in custody, police said as of Tuesday morning.
