At least one person injured after police chase that ended in crash

RACINE — At least one person was placed on a stretcher and taken into an ambulance after a police chase of an alleged stolen vehicle ended in a crash, according to Sgt. Chad Melby, public information officer of the Racine Police Department.

The chase ended at the corner of Goold and LaSalle streets, in front of Lakeshore Conservatory of Music, 922 Goold St.

The crash involved at least two vehicles, according to a traffic advisory.

Melby said in an email that two people were arrested and a third remains at large.

An airbag had gone off in a red SUV that stopped front of the Lakeshore Conservatory of Music. A Subaru sedan suffered front end damage.

This story will be updated.

