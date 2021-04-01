 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
At least one person injured after police chase that ended in crash
1 comment

At least one person injured after police chase that ended in crash

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
040221-NWS-CHASE-CRASH-PHOTO

A police chase of a reportedly stolen vehicle ended in a crash Thursday afternoon.

 Journal Times photo

RACINE — At least one person was placed on a stretcher and taken into an ambulance after a police chase of an alleged stolen vehicle ended in a crash, according to Sgt. Chad Melby, public information officer of the Racine Police Department.

040221-NWS-CHASE-CRASH-PHOTO

A police chase of a reportedly stolen vehicle ended in a crash Thursday afternoon.

The chase ended at the corner of Goold and LaSalle streets, in front of Lakeshore Conservatory of Music, 922 Goold St.

The crash involved at least two vehicles, according to a traffic advisory.

Melby said in an email that two people were arrested and a third remains at large.

An airbag had gone off in a red SUV that stopped front of the Lakeshore Conservatory of Music. A Subaru sedan suffered front end damage.

040221-NWS-CHASE-CRASH-PHOTO

A police chase of a reportedly stolen vehicle ended in a crash Thursday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News