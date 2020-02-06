At least one injured in head-on crash on Racine's south side

×
RACINE — Emergency personnel dealt with what scanner reports said was a head-on crash at South Memorial Drive and DeKoven Avenue Thursday morning.
The crash was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. and reportedly deployed at least one vehicle's airbag. At least one person was observed being loaded into a rescue squad on a gurney.
Michael Burke
Reporter
Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.
