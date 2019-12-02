You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
At least one injured in 3-vehicle crash at Ohio Street, Byrd Avenue
0 comments
RACINE

At least one injured in 3-vehicle crash at Ohio Street, Byrd Avenue

{{featured_button_text}}
Ohio Street crash

At least one person was was transported after a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ohio Street and Byrd Avenue at about 2:15 p.m. Monday. 

 Alyssa Mauk

RACINE — At least one person was transported after a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ohio Street and Byrd Avenue at about 2:15 p.m. Monday.

The crash appeared to involve at least three vehicles and closed down portions of Byrd as police and crews worked to clear the scene. 

Witnesses on scene said that at least one person was transported via ambulance. 

No further information was immediately available.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mount Pleasant woman accused of breaking into home to steal medication
Crime and Courts

Mount Pleasant woman accused of breaking into home to steal medication

A 37-year-old woman was allegedly caught on video sneaking into a home through a window by a homeowner's security cameras. The woman at first told police that she broke in to "leave a present" at the home before admitting that she had intended to take medications a relative of hers needed. But she reportedly said she "felt bad" and didn't steal anything before leaving.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News