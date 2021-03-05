At least 3 people stabbed, 5 injured total, during apartment party | 'Blood was everywhere'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the men stabbed, having suffered “a deep cut to his right hand palm” that was approximately 1½ inches long, received stitches at the hospital. Another person at the party received stitches at the hospital, but police did not say what their injury was.

One woman “was bleeding heavily from the right” leg when officers arrived. Another woman suffered “a small puncture wound on the inside of her right upper arm” from the knife and another person “was stabbed in the right upper arm,” the criminal complaint said.

Soltero was arrested outside the property after police recognized her by her description given in a 911 call.

Soltero has been charged with four felonies: two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon. She also has been charged with six misdemeanors: four counts of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

A $1,000 cash bond was set for Soltero in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday.