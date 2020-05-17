Assisted living resident rescued after fire breaks out at Pleasant Prairie apartment complex

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Firefighters helped to rescue a resident of a Pleasant Prairie senior living facility Saturday, after a fire broke out at the apartment complex.
At 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Pleasant Prairie police and fire departments responded to the Prairie Villa Senior Apartments, 9500 81 St. in Pleasant Prairie, for a report of a fire alarm that had gone off, according to a Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue Department news release.
Initial responding units reported smoke on the north side from a second-story apartment room and in the second floor hallway. Calls were received from both the fire alarm central station and neighbors of the building to the north.
The building’s sprinkler system activated inside the second-floor apartment room and kept the fire from spreading. Pleasant Prairie Firefighters entered the room by way of the balcony using a ground ladder. The occupant had made their way to the balcony, where firefighters used an aerial platform ladder to rescue them from the apartment’s balcony.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were later released and reunited with family.
The remaining fire was extinguished shortly after that, at about 8:11 a.m. Crews remained on scene until 12:02 p.m. removing smoke, ventilating rooms and ensuring that the sprinkler system was restored. The village building inspection superintendent was also on scene to review building conditions.
Portions of the fire floor and below were not habitable due to water damage. Residents that occupied other areas were allowed to re-occupy the building.
Building management was working with residents that had no local lodging alternatives, while restoration efforts ramped up.
Pleasant Prairie Police and Fire Department members are also members of the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force investigated the scene, and said the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
Departments from Winthrop Harbor, Zion, Newport and Beach Park, Illinois, assisted Pleasant Prairie Fire Department at the scene. Additional departments from Bristol, Salem Lakes and Somers also provided additional resources.
Kenosha Transit system provided two buses to aid in immediate shelter needs for evacuated residents. The Racine Fire Bells also responded to provide emergency service support.
