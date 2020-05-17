Assisted living resident rescued after fire breaks out at Pleasant Prairie apartment complex

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Firefighters helped to rescue a resident of a Pleasant Prairie senior living facility Saturday, after a fire broke out at the apartment complex.

At 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Pleasant Prairie police and fire departments responded to the Prairie Villa Senior Apartments, 9500 81 St. in Pleasant Prairie, for a report of a fire alarm that had gone off, according to a Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue Department news release.

Initial responding units reported smoke on the north side from a second-story apartment room and in the second floor hallway. Calls were received from both the fire alarm central station and neighbors of the building to the north.

The building’s sprinkler system activated inside the second-floor apartment room and kept the fire from spreading. Pleasant Prairie Firefighters entered the room by way of the balcony using a ground ladder. The occupant had made their way to the balcony, where firefighters used an aerial platform ladder to rescue them from the apartment’s balcony.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were later released and reunited with family.