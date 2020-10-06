As more shots are fired around Racine, PD to distribute free firearm safety kits

RACINE — While Part I Crime in the City of Racine is currently at a 55-year low, the increase in shots fired and weapons violation complaints during the COVID-19 crisis threatens the significant crime reduction progress achieved to date, according to Racine Police.

Additionally, the increase in firearms procured on behalf of convicted felons (through illegal straw purchases) further threatens public safety.

In response to this current challenge, beginning Wednesday and continuing while supplies last, in partnership with Project ChildSafe, the Racine Police Department will distribute free firearm safety kits. All safety kits include a cable-style gun lock and safety instruction brochure.

Additional safety tips and resources are available online through the Project ChildSafe Resource Library. Year-to-date in 2020, 117 firearms have been recovered and inventoried by Racine Police Department personnel.

Since 2004, a total of 2,739 firearms were recovered during traffic stops, the execution of search warrants and other dangerous calls for service, the release said.