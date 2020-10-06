 Skip to main content
As more shots are fired around Racine, PD to distribute free firearm safety kits
As more shots are fired around Racine, PD to distribute free firearm safety kits

Pearl Street arrest

In this file photo, two men are taken into custody in July by U.S. Marshals and ATF agents in the 1000 block of Pearl Street, just north of 11th Street and west of Washington Avenue.

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE — While Part I Crime in the City of Racine is currently at a 55-year low, the increase in shots fired and weapons violation complaints during the COVID-19 crisis threatens the significant crime reduction progress achieved to date, according to Racine Police. 

Additionally, the increase in firearms procured on behalf of convicted felons (through illegal straw purchases) further threatens public safety.

In response to this current challenge, beginning Wednesday and continuing while supplies last, in partnership with Project ChildSafe, the Racine Police Department will distribute free firearm safety kits. All safety kits include a cable-style gun lock and safety instruction brochure.

Additional safety tips and resources are available online through the Project ChildSafe Resource Library. Year-to-date in 2020, 117 firearms have been recovered and inventoried by Racine Police Department personnel.

Since 2004, a total of 2,739 firearms were recovered during traffic stops, the execution of search warrants and other dangerous calls for service, the release said.

Included among the most recent weapons recovered have been multiple assault-styled weapons and most recently, an AK 47 styled assault rifle. This rifle was recovered on Aug. 9 during an attempted homicide investigation.

While traditionally rare in nature, the recovery of similar assault-style weapons has increased as of late. The high capacity magazines and armor piercing ballistic capability of such weapons presents a threat to law enforcement personnel and citizens alike, the release said.

Moving forward, included among the solutions required to prevent deadly encounters within the community is the need to address the proliferation of illegal weapons commonly accessible to nonlaw-abiding citizens.

For more information on how to prevent straw purchases (punishable by up to 10 years in prison), see national awareness campaign materials at dontlie.org.

To obtain free ChildSafe Gun Lock Kits, visit the neighborhood COP House locations:

  • Ernest & Bernice Styberg COP House, 2347 Anthony Lane; Wednesday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. - noon and from 2 - 6 p.m.
  • Richard V. Polzin COP Office, 1900 16th St.; Friday, Oct. 9, 10 a.m. - noon and from 2 - 6 p.m.
