As anniversary of Ty'Rese West killing nears, family's lawsuit still pending

“Officer Giese only employed the Taser after Kowalczuk had assaulted him, repeatedly disobeyed Officer Giese’s orders to remain on the ground, and after Kowalczuk’s father acted in a threatening manner toward the outnumbered officer,” the motion stated. “Under these circumstances, Officer Giese’s decision to employ a Taser to gain control over the suspect and the scene was objectively reasonable.”

Giese, in a submitted statement, said that Kowalczuk had assaulted him and that he felt, “physically threatened by an adult male relative of Kowalczuk who had started walking around Kowalczuk’s car in my direction with clenched fists.” He also stated that he deployed the Taser onto Kowalczuk’s back because he had learned that, “the back is the optimal location for where Taser leads strike a suspect.”

“This location minimizes the risk of unintended injury to the suspect,” Giese’s statement read.

Another MPPD officer, Andrew Yust, stated that the dashboard camera footage from Giese’s vehicle of the incident had been preserved and submitted to the court. As of Friday, that footage has not been made public.

MPPD Chief Matthew Soens stated that he had reviewed Giese’s training records and that his Taser training had been up-to-date at the time of the incident.