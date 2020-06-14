As anniversary of Ty'Rese West killing nears, family's lawsuit still pending

RACINE COUNTY — As the anniversary of the killing of Ty’Rese West by Mount Pleasant Sgt. Eric Giese nears, the lawsuits filed by West’s family are still pending but have seen little traction.
After a Racine Police Department investigation, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson found that Giese acted in self-defense in the shooting, in part because West appeared to have been reaching for a gun as Giese was trying to arrest him, according to her findings.
In the complaints filed by West’s family, they deny that West pointed or aimed a gun at Giese during the encounter.
Monique West and Dwight Person, West’s parents, filed separate civil lawsuits in U.S. District Court in December, seeking compensation after West was fatally shot by Giese during an encounter on June 15.
Giese’s counsel filed a request on Jan. 28 to have the two separate suits consolidated into one, arguing the two cases, “involve nearly identical questions of law and fact.” As of Friday, no decision had been issued regarding consolidation.
Both lawsuits claim that Giese pursued West, 18, and tried to stop him due to his riding a bicycle without a light. They both say West fled Giese in fear, and Giese pursued him, eventually shooting him at close range.
In response, Giese’s counsel denied the plaintiffs’ characterization of the encounter, including the assertion from the plaintiffs the West was unarmed. Their defense states that:
a. The injuries and damages sustained by plaintiffs were caused in whole or in part by the acts or omissions of Ty’Rese West and/or the failure to mitigate;
b. The injuries and damages sustained by plaintiffs were caused in whole or in part by the acts or omissions of persons other than defendant;
As of Friday, no hearings have been scheduled in the case.
Kowalczuk suit against Giese updates
Giese is the subject of a third civil lawsuit filed in August that accuses him of using excessive force against a 31-year-old Mount Pleasant man, Michael Kowalczuk.
Kowalczuk claims he suffered a broken jaw, dislocated shoulder and an orbital fracture (causing one of his eyes to be knocked out of its socket), after being punched in the face and shocked twice with a Taser stun gun by Giese after Giese handcuffed him for suspected drunken driving in September 2013.
Documents filed on June 1 by the Mount Pleasant Police Department allege that Giese’s responded appropriately to Kowalczuk’s actions during the traffic stop. In a motion for summary judgement, the police department stated that Kowalczuk, “kicked a police officer multiple times.” The motion points to Kowalczuk’s no contest plea for resisting or obstructing an officer and battery to a law enforcement officer.
“Officer Giese only employed the Taser after Kowalczuk had assaulted him, repeatedly disobeyed Officer Giese’s orders to remain on the ground, and after Kowalczuk’s father acted in a threatening manner toward the outnumbered officer,” the motion stated. “Under these circumstances, Officer Giese’s decision to employ a Taser to gain control over the suspect and the scene was objectively reasonable.”
Giese, in a submitted statement, said that Kowalczuk had assaulted him and that he felt, “physically threatened by an adult male relative of Kowalczuk who had started walking around Kowalczuk’s car in my direction with clenched fists.” He also stated that he deployed the Taser onto Kowalczuk’s back because he had learned that, “the back is the optimal location for where Taser leads strike a suspect.”
“This location minimizes the risk of unintended injury to the suspect,” Giese’s statement read.
Another MPPD officer, Andrew Yust, stated that the dashboard camera footage from Giese’s vehicle of the incident had been preserved and submitted to the court. As of Friday, that footage has not been made public.
MPPD Chief Matthew Soens stated that he had reviewed Giese’s training records and that his Taser training had been up-to-date at the time of the incident.
The final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 before Judge Stadtmueller, Room 425, United States Courthouse, 517 East Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee. The jury trial is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 28 at the same location.
