MOUNT PLEASANT — A massage parlor has been ordered to close after allegations arose regarding "inappropriate and illegal sexual advances, as well as sexual contact" carried out by employees, the Mount Pleasant Police Department announced Friday.
Two female employees of A-1 Spa, 1100 Commerce Drive, were reportedly arrested Thursday afternoon by the MPPD Detective Bureau. The investigation reportedly began after multiple clients of the massage parlor made complaints.
Commerce Drive is located off the Washington Avenue frontage road, east of 90th Street and west of Stuart Road.
Yueqiu Hou, 51, was cited for being a keeper of a disorderly house. Song Qing, 49, was cited for theft, a massage therapist permit violation and being, in the language used in the police press release, an "inmate of a disorderly house."
No criminal charges have been officially filed as of Friday evening, according to online court records.
The Village of Mount Pleasant has suspended A-1 Spa's permit, according to the news release.
Another incident
This is not the first time that Mount Pleasant police have made arrests regarding a massage business. In May 2018, a Mount Pleasant masseur, 55-year-old Huaying Sun, was sentenced to 18 months probation and 60 days in jail after multiple women accused him of sexual assault. He surrendered his license the following month.
Accusations against him spanned the course of five years, between 2011 and 2015, Mount Pleasant Police reported.
After the allegations came to light, Sun's wife reopened the Body Oasis parlor in July 2017 under the condition that Sun wouldn't be allowed to work there.
To share information regarding the A-1 Spa incident, call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-2454, Option 4. Or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or go to www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com.
