Arrest warrant issued for man charged with homicide by vehicle who failed to appear in court

RACINE — A warrant was issued Wednesday for a man charged with homicide by vehicle who failed to appear for his preliminary hearing in Racine County Circuit Court.
Jayjuan Smith, 23, of Chicago, is charged in the death of Steve Holub, 33, who was riding his motorcycle when he was struck and killed in the intersection of Washington Avenue and 10th Street on May 27, 2020.
Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch granted the request by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for an arrest warrant.
Smith was out of custody after posting a $10,000, cash-only bail.
Fatality
The Racine Police Department was dispatched that day after 9 p.m. to the 900 block of Washington Avenue for a vehicle collision that involved a motorcycle.
An officer spoke to a witness who said she saw the Chevrolet Sonic turn left in front of the motorcycle “like it wasn’t even paying attention.”
The motorcycle collided with the vehicle and Holub flew through the air before landing on the ground. Smith got out of the car and sat on the side of the road before leaving the scene.
Holub was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Smith allegedly left the scene and was later found at a residence in the 1000 block of 10th Street, not far from the crash.
Further evidence
According to a criminal complaint, Smith said that he was the driver involved in the crash and said he didn’t see the motorcycle when he attempted to turn.
He said he returned home to find his cellphone and call someone. He denied drinking but did admit to smoking marijuana at about 3 p.m.
According to the complaint, a blood draw showed he had 6.9 ng/mL of Delta-9-THC in his blood.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol reconstruction of the scene, there was evidence to support the account that the Sonic was attempting to make a left turn onto 10th Street from Washington Avenue when it entered the path of the motorcycle.
Further, evidence showed the front headlamp of the KTM bike was on at the time of the crash.
An initial warrant was issued for Smith on July 29.
