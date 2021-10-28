Arrest warrant issued for man charged with homicide by vehicle who failed to appear in court

RACINE — A warrant was issued Wednesday for a man charged with homicide by vehicle who failed to appear for his preliminary hearing in Racine County Circuit Court.

Jayjuan Smith, 23, of Chicago, is charged in the death of Steve Holub, 33, who was riding his motorcycle when he was struck and killed in the intersection of Washington Avenue and 10th Street on May 27, 2020.

Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch granted the request by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for an arrest warrant.

Smith was out of custody after posting a $10,000, cash-only bail.

Fatality

The Racine Police Department was dispatched that day after 9 p.m. to the 900 block of Washington Avenue for a vehicle collision that involved a motorcycle.

An officer spoke to a witness who said she saw the Chevrolet Sonic turn left in front of the motorcycle “like it wasn’t even paying attention.”

The motorcycle collided with the vehicle and Holub flew through the air before landing on the ground. Smith got out of the car and sat on the side of the road before leaving the scene.

Holub was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.