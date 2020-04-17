You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Arrest made in Wednesday night shooting
0 comments
alert top story

Arrest made in Wednesday night shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Police have made an arrest in connection to a Wednesday evening shooting on Grand Avenue that left a man seriously injured.

Police on Friday morning announced that Malik D. Hale, 22, of Racine, was arrested and is being held on pending charges of first-degree attempted homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police were called at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man shot in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue, which is located just south of 10th Street, a block east of Center Street and two blocks west of West Park. 

The victim, a 22-year-old Racine man whom police said was shot in the chest, was transported from the scene by paramedics and later was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

A suspect was taken into custody early Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Chad Melby, public information officer for the Racine Police Department.

An update on the condition of the victim was not known as of Friday.

Malik D. Hale

Hale
0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Stephanie Jones is the managing editor for The Journal Times. To stay informed about what is going on in Racine County, subscribe at journaltimes.com/subscribenow. It's only about 10 cents per day for a digital subscription.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News