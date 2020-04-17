Arrest made in Wednesday night shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Police have made an arrest in connection to a Wednesday evening shooting on Grand Avenue that left a man seriously injured.

Police on Friday morning announced that Malik D. Hale, 22, of Racine, was arrested and is being held on pending charges of first-degree attempted homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police were called at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man shot in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue, which is located just south of 10th Street, a block east of Center Street and two blocks west of West Park.

The victim, a 22-year-old Racine man whom police said was shot in the chest, was transported from the scene by paramedics and later was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

A suspect was taken into custody early Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Chad Melby, public information officer for the Racine Police Department.

An update on the condition of the victim was not known as of Friday.

