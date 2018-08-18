RACINE — The Racine Police Department has made an arrest related to a shots-fired incident on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Aug. 9, according to a release.
During an investigation into the Aug. 9 incident, Cameron M. Golden, 17, of the 600 block of Randolph Street, was identified as the offender and probable cause was established for his arrest, according to the release.
On Thursday, officers approached Golden and he, reportedly, tried to flee and appeared to have a gun concealed in his pants pocket.
After a lengthy pursuit, Golden was taken into custody without further incident. During the pursuit, Golden allegedly discarded a .25 caliber handgun and a plastic bag that contained marijuana.
Golden is charged with two counts of first degree attempted homicide and four counts of recklessly endangering safety, related to the incident on Aug. 9. He is also being charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, and resisting/obstructing an officer.
Police say Golden's arrest is just one of eight arrests made since June in regards to shots-fired incidents or guns being used during crimes.
Golden is currently in Racine County Jail being held on a $30,000 bond.
Golden made his initial court appearance on Friday. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison
