RACINE — The Racine Police Department has made several arrests related to shots being fired or other gun violations going back to June.
The most recent arrest is related to a shots-fired incident on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Aug. 9, according to a release.
During an investigation into the Aug. 9 incident, Cameron M. Golden, 17, of the 600 block of Randolph Street, was identified as the offender and probable cause was established for his arrest, according to the release.
On Thursday, officers approached Golden and he reportedly tried to flee and appeared to have a gun concealed in his pants pocket.
After a lengthy pursuit, Golden was taken into custody without further incident. During the pursuit, Golden allegedly discarded a .25 caliber handgun and a plastic bag that contained marijuana.
Golden is charged with two counts of first degree attempted homicide and four counts of recklessly endangering safety, related to the incident on Aug. 9. He is also being charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, and resisting/obstructing an officer.
Police say Golden’s arrest is just one of eight arrests made since June in regards to shots-fired incidents or guns being used during crimes.
On July 29, Curtis L. Petty, 33, was arrested on two counts of first degree intentional homicide after an incident of shots being fired.
On July 22, after an incident of shots fired at the Tropical Paradise, 1600 Douglas Ave., Jameel A. Cunningham, 40, was arrested for being a felon and possessing a firearm; and Rickey D. Haynes, 47, was arrested on attempted first degree intentional homicide.
On June 25, Francisco F. Ortiz, 21, was arrested for first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a short-barreled shotgun/rifle, after an incident of shots fired and an individual was killed.
On June 23, Marcus D. Montgomery, 23, was arrested for first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, and injury by negligent use of a weapon, after accidently shooting a female companion “while engaged in the reckless use of a firearm.”
On June 22, Isaiah T. McGlorn, 19, and Lequan T. Byles, 37, were arrested for breaking into a residence and stealing a shotgun.
On June 13, Joseph C. Washington, 34, was arrested after being involved in a officer involved shooting.
On June 29, a juvenile was arrested after a report of an armed robbery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
laidoff : wow ..what a funny $##% you are.. I'll tell you what you let us build a 1000 bed prison in Racine county and we will fill it up...then you can say that and we won't mind one bit!
The Republican justice system in this City will let him off with a slap on the wrist.
lol. i get it. you are embarrassed of your liberal crowd, so you flip and project. say something that doesnt make one look so s-upid.
This thug is the result of his family!!! He is a career criminal and has been , do you folks know how hard it is in this liberal/judiciary and DA's choices also to even get a kid adjudicated to ADULT status??? HE IS A BAD EVIL THUG!!! Where is that interfaith racist organization marching on the streets and in front of his HOME and family...where is the shame ?? The "liberal "system" of so call "justice" did this...you are not going to change this criminal thugs mind...all he ever did was bad...and his family allowed it..Now they better watch him go away for 20 plus years...nothing less than that, he should get life...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.