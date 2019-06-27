{{featured_button_text}}
Teezers suspect

Authorities are searching for this suspect in Monday night's armed robbery of Teezers Bar & Grill during which John Hetland, an off-duty Racine Police officer, was fatally shot. Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330, 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS (8477).

An arrest has been made in the case involving the shooting death of Racine Police Officer John Hetland, according to Racine Police Chief Art Howell. 

Hetland, a 24-year Racine Police Department veteran, was shot and killed the night of June 17 at Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while trying to stop an armed robbery. Although he was off duty, his death is considered a line-of-duty fatality because he was performing actions consistent with his police duties. He was the first Racine Police officer killed in the line of duty in more than four decades.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, City of Racine Police Chief Art Howell, and Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling will conduct a joint press conference at the entrance of Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. This press conference will take place at 5:30 p.m. today. 

