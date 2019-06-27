Authorities are searching for this suspect in Monday night's armed robbery of Teezers Bar & Grill during which John Hetland, an off-duty Racine Police officer, was fatally shot. Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330, 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS (8477).
An arrest has been made in the case involving the shooting death of Racine Police Officer John Hetland, according to Racine Police Chief Art Howell.
Hetland, a 24-year Racine Police Department veteran, was shot and killed the night of June 17 at Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while trying to stop an armed robbery. Although he was off duty, his death is considered a line-of-duty fatality because he was performing actions consistent with his police duties. He was the first Racine Police officer killed in the line of duty in more than four decades.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, City of Racine Police Chief Art Howell, and Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling will conduct a joint press conference at the entrance of Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. This press conference will take place at 5:30 p.m. today.
Hetland Procession
One more pass by the station
A show of support
Hetland Procession
Hetland Procession
Hetland Procession
Hetland procession
Patriotism and honor
Hetland Procession
Paying their respects
Hetland Procession
Hetland Procession
Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.