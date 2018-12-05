KENOSHA — Authorities have arrested a man they believe may be involved in the homicide of Jason Killips of Kenosha.
At around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha Police Department Detectives, with the assistance of the Milwaukee Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested a man they believe to be involved in Killips homicide in the City of Milwaukee, according to a Kenosha Police news release.
Killips, 36, was found dead in his apartment in the 3800 block of 15th Street in Kenosha on Friday, Nov. 30.
Killips' vehicle, a white 2017 Honda Accord 4-door with Wisconsin license plates 270-WRK, is still missing and reported stolen. Police are asking for assistance in finding Killips' vehicle. They believe Killips was acquainted with the suspect, and they do not believe his homicide is a random act of violence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.