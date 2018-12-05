Try 1 month for 99¢

KENOSHA — Authorities have arrested a man they believe may be involved in the homicide of Jason Killips of Kenosha.

At around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha Police Department Detectives, with the assistance of the Milwaukee Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested a man they believe to be involved in Killips homicide in the City of Milwaukee, according to a Kenosha Police news release.

Killips, 36, was found dead in his apartment in the 3800 block of 15th Street in Kenosha on Friday, Nov. 30.

Killips' vehicle, a white 2017 Honda Accord 4-door with Wisconsin license plates 270-WRK, is still missing and reported stolen. Police are asking for assistance in finding Killips' vehicle. They believe Killips was acquainted with the suspect, and they do not believe his homicide is a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.