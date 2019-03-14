RACINE — An arrest had been made in the incident involving a teenage boy who was shot and robbed Sunday while reportedly buying drugs, according to Sgt. Adam Malacara of the Racine Police Department.
On Wednesday, Malacara said a male suspect was taken into custody. As of Thursday morning, no other information about the suspect was known.
The arrest stems from a shooting that happened at around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, when Racine Police responded to the 1900 block of 16th Street for a report of someone being shot.
Upon arrival, the injured teenager allegedly admitted being in the area to buy drugs when the reputed dealer allegedly pulled out a gun, demanded money and shot him in the shoulder. The teen’s money was taken and the suspect fled the area.
The teen was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, and then later to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa.
As of Thursday, the status of the shooting victim was unknown, Malacara said.
