RACINE — Racine Police have released a description and images of a suspect who as reportedly involved in an armed robbery at a local bank Thursday.

Racine Police responded to Wells Fargo Bank, 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, for the report of a robbery at 4:14 p.m. Thursday. The suspect, who is believed to have been armed, fled the area prior to police arrival. An unspecified amount of money was taken.

On Friday, Racine Police released a description of the suspect. He is a white male in his mid-30s, standing 5 feet, 9 inches. He was seen wearing a dark Carhartt-style jacket, dark pants and dark sunglasses.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information anyone may have about the crime. Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

