Racine Police Department
RACINE — Racine Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Taylor Avenue laundromat early Thursday. 

Racine Police responded to an armed robbery at Quick Clean, 1855 Taylor Ave., a 24-hour laundromat, at approximately 4:34 a.m. Thursday. 

Two male suspects reportedly entered the laundromat and took an unspecified amount of money from an on-duty male attendant, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara. During the encounter, one of the suspects allegedly brandishes a handgun. 

Malacara said no one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing. 

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

