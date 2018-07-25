Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Mount Pleasant police news

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating an armed robbery carried out at a convenience store on Tuesday evening.

According to a press release from the department, officers were dispatched to the Hometown Gas Station, 2325 Racine St., at 9:26 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported armed robbery. The station formerly operated as SF Petroleum and before that as MJ Petroleum.

Investigators learned that two male suspects wearing masks had entered the store and retrieved money from the cash register. One of the suspects was armed with a firearm. After taking the money, the suspects allegedly fled on foot.

The suspects are described as two black males, approximately 20 years of age, with an average height and build. One suspect was wearing a grey T-shirt and another was wearing a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers of Racine County anonymously by calling 262-636-9330 or sending a text to CRIMES (274637).

