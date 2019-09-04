{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Chicago man faces numerous charges after allegedly bursting into a Racine duplex Tuesday morning and holding the residents at gunpoint.

Rodney J. Toney, 24, is charged with felony counts of armed burglary and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal damage to property as party to a crime and disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint:

Toney entered into a duplex in the 1100 block of Marquette Street at about 7:33 a.m. Tuesday and “bum rushed” a resident, grabbing him by the throat. Toney then reportedly waved a .45 caliber handgun at the resident’s friends, who were there playing cards.

Toney bit the resident during the struggle. Toney claimed one of the people in the house had sexually assaulted his teenage sister. The resident denied that any girls were at the house, and the resident’s friends then tackled Toney and wrestled the gun away from him.

When police arrived, one of the men in the house was still pinning Toney to the floor.

Toney made an initial court appearance Wednesday, during which a $20,000 cash bond was set, records show. He is next scheduled to appear Sept. 11.

He remained in custody in Racine County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

